49ers to Sign Former Eagles Second-Round Pick: Report

Wide receiver-turned tight end, Jordan Matthews, worked out for the New York Jets this week, but it looks like he’ll be heading back to warmer weather.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Matthews,29, is set to sign with the San Francisco 49ers as a tight end.

The position switch for the former WR results in a roster spot for the Niners.

However, the Bay Area isn’t a foreign place to Matthews, who spent time with the team over the last two seasons. He had appeared in three games for the 49ers with two of them stemming from last season.

The former second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2014 NFL draft has 274 career catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career thus far.

Why Matthews Made the Switch

Matthews made an appearance on the Talking With TD podcast back in June where he explained why he needed to make the shift to tight end.

“I watched this last draft and I see DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Ja’Marr Chase, Kadarius Toney, (Rashod) Bateman, Elijah Moore, none of these guys are taller than 6-1 and they’re all ballers and they’re all going to be looked at as possibly No. 1 on their team,” Matthews said. “So you know where I’m going with this, man, I’m like the game’s changing, it’s shifting away from you having a ton of big receivers. … So I’m watching this and I called my agent and said we might have to make a shift. That’s what I did.”

Matthews put on 30 pounds this offseason and worked out with Louisville wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer and assistant tight ends coach Stu Holt to transform into a tight end. He now weighs in at 235 pounds.

49ers star tight end George Kittle even took him under his wing this summer to help his transformation.

Matthews Attended Kittle’s Tight End University

Kittle, joined by Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and ex-Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, started a special event for top tight ends only this offseason. So, from June 23-25 in Nashville, some of the league’s most elite tight ends came together to share techniques and ideas with each other.

Matthews was invited along with 46 other tight ends.

Kittle’s objective for the summit was to make the position recognized.

“I’m a big believer that you surround yourself with good people which brings the best out of you,” Kittle said, per ESPN. “We’re sharing our strategy with guys. Our mindsets, how you approach the game. All of this is for the tight end position to take a step forward. I’m excited that we have such a great group of guys.”

The event was held on and off the field activities from one-on-one workouts with Kittle and the other star vets themselves to film studies and evening activities that may or may not have involved some social drinking.

