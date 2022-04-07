Speedy WR Projected For S.F. Has Future Visit With 49ers: Report

The list of possible wide receiver names in a San Francisco 49ers uniform continues to grow during this NFL period of visits and pre-draft tryouts. Names like Christian Watson, Mike Harley and Samouri Toure have already made their rounds to 49ers officials.

But this latest wideout to surface on the evening of Wednesday, April 6 not only has a future meeting scheduled with the 49ers, but is projected to be drafted by them in the latest mock draft by Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Wednesday.

SMU WR to Visit 49ers

Via Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, Danny Gray of Southern Methodist University (SMU) has a future visit set up with S.F.

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray visited the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, and the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, before his private workout and dinner meeting later this week with Saints; visits next week with Colts and 49ers, according to a league source. #NFLDraft2022 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2022

Gray will squeeze in his 49ers trip while also working in a visit with the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson added. He’s already visited the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings.

Gray Picked to Go to 49ers After Second Round

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound slot receiver isn’t projected to land at No. 61 of the NFL Draft (where the 49ers hold their first selection). However, Barrows and The Athletic has him becoming the third draft selection of the 49ers’ 2022 NFL Draft class.

Gray was tabbed as the 105th overall pick in the third round, becoming one of two selections in that round by S.F. Here’s what Barrows wrote:

“The 49ers have grit at wide receiver. They need speed. Enter Gray, who posted a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at this year’s combine and averaged 16.4 yards a catch last season for the Mustangs. “The recent combine was full of receivers who posted sub-4.4-second 40s. Gray stands out from many in that group because you can see the separation on game days. He seems particularly adept at the crossing routes that are a big part of Kyle Shanahan’s attack. When he gets the ball in stride and in space, more often than not the play ends with him in the end zone.”

The insider/columnist Barrows added how Shanahan and the ‘Niners prefer to have “one blazing fast” wideout at their disposal — with names like Marquise Goodwin (who once ran a 4.27) and Travis Benjamin (4.36 40 time) coming to mind.

“In Gray, he (Shanahan) would have another in that line, this time paired with a young, strong-armed quarterback who can take advantage of that downfield speed,” Barrows wrote.

Gray Predicted to Have ‘Continuing Ascent’

Gray adds to the speed available for this loaded 2022 receiver class that will begin hearing their names called on April 28 in Las Vegas.

But Barrows isn’t the only one who writes highly of Gray. So has Lance Zierlein of nfl.com in his draft evaluation.

“Two-year starter on the FBS level with athleticism and play speed to project a continuing ascent at the next level,” Zierlein said. “Gray stepped into a top playmaking role for SMU in 2021 and showed an ability to work all three levels of the field. His long, gliding strides separate from coverage on attack-oriented routes but he has the bend and agility to become a quality target working underneath.”

Zierlein pointed out his flaws, saying “he needs to get a little stronger and limit the focus drops, but Gray has an inside/outside skill set with intriguing upside as a future WR3 with more work.”

But should the 49ers end up settling for Gray, it gives the franchise their first SMU representation at the slot since Emmanuel Sanders during the 2019 season run to the NFC title.