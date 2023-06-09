49ers DC Confident Defender Who Lost Starter Role ‘Can Get it Done’

Not long ago, Ambry Thomas was taken in third round by the San Francisco 49ers — higher than where both Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir were selected in that same 2021 NFL Draft class.

Thomas earned five total starts his rookie season, which was more than the two starts the fifth rounders Lenoir was given and even more than the future 2022 Pro Bowler Hufanga had that season with three. Thomas also won over 49er fans for the game-sealing interception in the season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams that clinched the 49ers’ wildcard spot.

Thomas, however, was given zero starts last season and additionally witnessed the day three picks either become a Pro Bowler or, in the case of Lenoir, emerge as the interception king for the 49ers in the playoffs. Thomas, in season three, is now in a situation where he’s lost ground with keeping his starting role and now no longer has DeMeco Ryans coaching him as defensive coordinator.

His new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, though, is confident that Thomas can still play a pivotal role for the 49ers’ defense moving forward. And that includes Thomas’ ability to match the same type of physical nature in press man coverage that CB1 Charvarius Ward displays.

“I think he does. Only time will tell. I think right now I’m very impressed with being in gym shorts right now,” Wilks said of Thomas when speaking with the Bay Area media on Thursday, June 8. “But I think once we get the pads on in training camp, we have an opportunity to go and practice against the [Las Vegas] Raiders before we play them, and we’ll see exactly once we get the preseason. But I’m very confident that he can get it done.”

Thomas Was Once Called Trade Option by 1 Analyst

From what it appears, Thomas is entering a make-or-break type scenario for ’23.

It’s one thing to lose ground on a past starter role, especially for a stacked defense like the 49ers. But, Thomas was even suggested as a trade candidate prior to the 2023 NFL Draft by analyst Peter Panacy of FanSided back on April 5.

“The 49ers won’t get back anything close to the third-round pick they used on him in 2021, but it’d be better than going after another body and subsequently waiving Thomas before he entered the third season of his pro career,” Panacy said in his column.

But, Thomas remains on the roster as a depth piece for a unit that lost veterans to free agency. And while Lenoir emerged late, the 49ers could still witness a battle for the opposite spot of Ward now that Emmanuel Moseley is off to the Detroit Lions and Jason Verrett is an unsigned free agent.

Is Thomas Making a Case for a Return to Starter Status During OTAs?

From Wilks’ eyes, has Thomas put together a strong offseason period?

“Ambry, I thought has had a great OTAs and mini-camp,” Wilks said. “So when you look at those two guys (Thomas and Lenoir) with the amount of reps they’ve taken with Mooney (Ward) not being there, I think it has only been a plus.”

Wilks adds another contender in the CB room.

“And I saw progression with Sammy (CB Samuel Womack III) as well, Womack, so I’m excited about the young guys that we have on the outside,” Wilks said.