49ers Adding Towering Ex-1,000-Yard Option to WR Room: Report

The San Francisco 49ers will return to the football field off their bye week with a new player being added.

This time, the Niners are adding size plus a past back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver…who was also called “the most productive wide receiver” to ever come out of his university.

Who the 49ers are Adding

First reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on the morning of Monday, November 7, the 49ers are signing Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad.

“49ers are signing WR Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad, source says. The sixth-year veteran, who had 25 catches for the Falcons last season, worked out for the Niners last week,” Garafolo tweeted.

Sharpe brings height in tow at 6-foot-2 and 36 career starts according to Pro Football Reference. His last full regular season action was with the Atlanta Falcons where he caught 25 passes for 230 yards and averaged 9.2 yards per catch in 2021. He was last seen with the Chicago Bears during the 2022 preseason, which includes delivering this acrobatic grab from Justin Fields:

Before his NFL career took off, the former Massachusetts Minuteman Sharpe became “the most productive receiver to come out of UMass” by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein. Sharpe ascended immediately in the UMass uniform — going from 20 catches his freshman season in 2012 to finishing his college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons of 1,281 to 1,319 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Sharpe also ended his college career hauling in 111 receptions.

Sharpe additionally became a 13-catch threat on any given game — hitting that reception mark three times in his career according to the school website. He also caught a 75-yard pass against Penn State on September 20, 2014. Zierlein wrote how Sharpe delivered “staccato footwork that works in his favor,” is “able to shake press coverage and get into routes quickly,” and “gets to top speed quickly.” He concluded how Sharpe “has the talent and football character to become a productive NFL receiver.”

When he got to the league, he entered as a fifth round selection in the 2016 draft. Sharpe showed some early promise with 41 catches, 522 yards, averaged 12.7 yards per catch, earned 27 first downs off his receptions (still a career-best) and scored twice. Sharpe would go on and score his most touchdowns in the 2019 season with four — including three red zone scores:

The @Titans strike again!@ryantannehill1 makes a perfect throw to Tajae Sharpe! @Show19ine #TBvsTEN





Tannehill finds a wide-open Tajae Sharpe to put the @Titans ahead! #LACvsTEN @Show19ine





What a catch by Tajae Sharpe! #Titans On third down, @ryantannehill1 & @Show19ine connect again and the @Titans make it a one-score game! #NOvsTEN





Sharpe received his most starts in Nashville with 29. But since then, he’s started in just seven games the last two seasons in stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Falcons. He never started a regular season game with the Bears — who removed him from injured reserve with an injury settlement per NFL insider Aaron Wilson on September 9.

49ers Set to Face Top 10 Pass Defense

The 49ers will enter this week being a part of the Sunday Night Football showdown on NBC with the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town.

The Chargers bring with them the league’s seventh-best pass defense at allowing just 1,654 yards, 13 touchdowns (tied for eighth fewest in the league) and has snatched seven interceptions — the most among AFC West teams.

The Chargers didn’t allow a single wide receiver to surpass 28 yards individually on the receiving end in their 20-17 road win over Atlanta in Week 9. Not even Kyle Pitts crossed that mark as he was bottled to two catches for 27 yards on seven targets. Quarterback Marcus Mariota only threw for 129 passing yards and got sacked twice.