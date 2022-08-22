49ers Lure in Needed Depth, Sign Ex-Pro Bowler: Report

The San Francisco 49ers once listed only three safeties on their active 2022 roster with Jimmie Ward injured. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 20, the 49ers only operated with the same number in that position unit.

But now, the 49ers are adding some depth in the form of a former Pro Bowler.

Who the 49ers Signed

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday, August 22, the 49ers have signed Tashaun Gipson to the safety room.

Gipson tried out for the 49ers on August 18 as he searched for his next NFL stop. He was the only S.F. tryout that day per the league’s transaction wire.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder is not only an extra needed presence in the secondary, but brings valuable experience to the room as a 32-year-old defender. He’s carved out his niche as a sure tackler with 563 career stops including 408 solo tackles per Pro Football Reference.

He delivered his most success with the Cleveland Browns, the team that helped bring him in as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming. Gipson delivered a two-year run of collecting a combined 11 interceptions — with six of those coming in his Pro Bowl campaign of 2014. That was also in the same season Kyle Shanahan ran the offense in his only season as offensive coordinator with the team.

Gipson, though, hasn’t surpassed four interceptions in a single season since that Pro Bowl campaign. He’s had his other NFL stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (three seasons and had a career-high four tackles for a loss there in 2017), Houston Texans (one season only in 2019) and the Chicago Bears the last two seasons.

While in the Windy City, he played in 28 total games with starts in every contest. He picked off two passes in both seasons. He did deliver his first career sack in a Bears uniform, which came last season. Gipson collected 113 tackles and 81 solo stops with Chicago.

How Safeties Fared in 49ers’ Last Preseason Game

Again, the 49ers have operated with a limited crew outside of cornerback in the defensive backfield.

Ward hasn’t been able to practice due to a hamstring injury, which Shanahan called a “pretty bad” one to the Bay Area media during the week of August 15.

How did the three who lined up at safety fared in the road win over the Vikes? Here’s a recap via Pro Football Focus:

Tarvarius Moore: The veteran Moore took the most snaps among the safety trio with 29 plays. He only allowed one reception on one target, which was good for only two yards. He delivered one pass breakup.

George Odum: The newcomer via the Indianapolis Colts also saw time at FS, with 16 defensive snaps. Odum, a 2020 Pro Bowler, was tested once and didn’t allow a single reception. But there’s another reason for that — this interception during the first quarter.

Odum also received praise from his former All-Pro teammate on the Colts Darius Shaquille Leonard.

Qwuantrezz Knight: The undrafted rookie out of UCLA Knight handled the strong safety reins throughout the evening in the Twin Cities. Knight played in 12 snaps and didn’t get tested once through the air. He delivered one tackle.