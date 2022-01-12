Terrell Owens Trolls Ex-Cowboys Defender Over Legendary 49ers Moment

Terrell Owens is unapologetic about his most controversial moments. Even 21 years later, the former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys star isn’t budging.

The NFL Hall of Famer is still looking for a comeback at 48-years-old as Heavy’s previously covered, but he is also happy to spend some free time going back and forth on Twitter. As two of his former teams prepare to battle in the playoffs since the first time since 1995, he looked back at a famous (or infamous) moment with George Teague in the Cowboys and 49ers’ rivalry.

😂😂😂 That might have been only hit/tackle he had the entire game after I “pancaked” him on a run play a few plays prior to this play and the hit was “weak” just like their defense was that year. 😂 I lived in their end zone. 😎🍿 side note: Hardly a feud, nothing to discuss 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/OJsei4MuGc — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 12, 2022

“That might have been only hit/tackle he had the entire game after I ‘pancaked’ him on a run play a few plays prior to this play and the hit was ‘weak’ just like their defense was that year. I lived in their end zone. side note: Hardly a feud, nothing to discuss,” Owens wrote.

For those unaware of the context, in September of 2000, San Francisco traveled to Texas Stadium to take on the Cowboys. The Niners ended up winning 41-24, but one of T.O.’s antics ended up being the most memorable moment.

After scoring on his first touchdown of the game, Owens ran to the star at the 50-yard line to pose. He did it again a second time long after the result had been decided, and Teague wasn’t having it, running after him and shoving him.

T.O. may not consider it a feud, but it’s also clear he doesn’t feel diplomatic about it even 20 years and change later.

Teague Has Reached Out to Owens

Interestingly enough, Teague says he has attempted to chat with the former 49ers and Cowboys receiver to talk about the incident.

Sports Illustrated’s Richie Whitt reports that the former defensive back says Owens isn’t interested in catching up.

“Nah, we’ve never spoken,” Teague said. “But I tried. I called him. Reached out. A while back I had an idea for a business venture, and I thought we could make some money together. But … I guess he’s not over it yet. Which is fine. I’ll live.”

It’s not surprising that Owens isn’t interested in making deals, but the two do share some Alabama history, with T.O. being born and raised in Alexander City, Alabama and Teague graduating from Jefferson High School in Montgomery and then attending the University of Alabama.

T.O. Follows Up with Cowboys Reference

Of course, many NFL fans were replying to Owens’ initial tweet, including one Cowboys fan who jokingly told the NFL Hall of Famer to shut up and that he hit that same endzone for Dallas some too.

And Jerry liked it so much he signed me…😂😂😂 Same results 🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/sb1pOVxCiB — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 12, 2022

The Cowboys brought in Owens after his time with a NFC East rival in the Philadelphia Eagles, and T.O. didn’t disappoint. He averaged 1,195 yards per season in Dallas, and totaled 38 touchdowns over those three seasons, per PFR. It’s also worth noting that he was named to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in that second season in Dallas, at the age of 34.

For Owens, talent and controversy go hand in hand, and it’s undeniable that the University of Chattanooga alum had a knack for getting eyeballs, both on and off the field.