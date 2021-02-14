Texans QB Shows Interest in Joining 49ers: Report

It looks like the San Francisco 49ers could have a shot at upgrading their quarterback for Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

The Texans’ star shared with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler a shortlist of teams he is “intrigued” by and the Niners made the cut.

“Deshaun Watson has a list of teams that he’s intrigued by. He’s not pigeonholing anything but he’s got a list. I didn’t get all the teams but I was told the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers are two of them,” Fowler said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Friday.

And unfortunately for the Jets, Watson doesn’t see himself heading to New Jersey.

“Eh, probably not,” Fowler said. “Maybe more so the Dolphins as far as viability.”

What Would It Take to Get Watson?

Over the past few weeks, the 49ers have been heavily linked to Watson as an ideal landing spot. This is no surprise since the team could use a quality upgrade at the quarterback position.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Niners owner John Lynch have said over and over that they want Jimmy Garoppolo back next season, however, it might be hard to pass up Watson if he came calling.

Waston, 25, signed a four-year, $156 million deal last offseason. The Niners would have to pay a heavy price in order to get Watson and any trade would have to include at least two first-round picks, along with a top player of their own.

Former five-year veteran offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Ross Tucker joined the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game, where he suggested the Niners even offer up defensive star Nick Bosa in a package deal for Watson.

“If you can get Deshaun Watson, I think Bosa’s even touchable”, Tucker said. “I’m sure they don’t want to do it, and I’m sure they’d even rather give up picks, but as great as Nick is, you get a chance to get a top-five quarterback in the NFL, you have to do it.”

49ers Tried to Get Matthew Stafford

Saying they want Jimmy G. to start next season didn’t stop the 49ers from calling the Lions about their quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In fact, Forbes’ Vincent Frank revealed what the 49ers were willing to give up to get Stafford on the team.

“49ers offered 2 second-round picks and 2 third rounds picks. From what I know,” Frank tweeted.

Unfortunately for the Niners, they were late to the punch and Stafford ended up going to the LA Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Jared Goff.

That was a shocking exchange but certainly an upgrade from Goff so it might work out in their favor. As for the Niners, they can afford to give up draft picks since they have a stable team when everyone is healthy, but what they can’t afford to do, is give up one of their big playmakers such as Nick Bosa.

