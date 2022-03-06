Thoughts About the 49ers Adding Former No. 4 Overall Pick Surfaces

During the week of the NFL Scouting Combine, the San Francisco 49ers possibly adding to the wide receiver group became a thought among fans and draft experts — especially following the theatrics the 2022 receiver group displayed on Thursday, March 3 in Indianapolis.

But now there’s a new thought among 49er fans. And it doesn’t involve anyone who ran in shirts and shorts on day one of the combine workouts.

It involves someone who ran in this same event with the wide receiver group seven years ago…and eventually became a top five pick.

However, this former No. 4 overall selection is in the process of trying to find a new NFL home. And some 49er fans are already hoping the ‘Niners can intervene.

Could Amari Cooper Fit in With the 49ers?

The former fourth overall pick is now a future former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Friday, March 4, Cooper is expected to be released by the franchise. Schefter adds:

“Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. The Cowboys designed Cooper’s $100 million contract in a way in which they could get out of the deal for a relative pittance after two seasons. If they cut Cooper, he would count $6 million against the salary cap, not $22 million.”

While Cooper will free up some salary cap space for Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and company, Cooper will still cost a lot of money to lure in.

However, that’s not preventing certain fans from envisioning a scenario where Cooper lines up alongside Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver.

Amari Cooper would be a solid WR3 for the 49ers — Jaxx (@JaxxTalks) March 4, 2022

One nearby junior college football coach, Omari Green from California state junior college powerhouse College of San Mateo, is all for a Cooper and 49ers pairing.

If I’m the Niners and Amari Cooper is available I’m swooping him up @49ers — Omari Green(Coach OG) (@Ogthetruth) March 4, 2022

Another fan wouldn’t mind the move if it were to happen.

I wouldn’t mind Amari Cooper on the 49ers next season — Waves (@SportsWaves) March 4, 2022

One more fan demands the 49ers gravitate toward the five-time 1,000-yard receiver.

NFL Writer Also Asking if it’s Worth it to Lure in Cooper

Fans aren’t the only ones chiming in on the Cooper to S.F. speculation. So are NFL writers.

One in particular is Jose Luis Sanchez III of Sports Illustrated’s All-49ers, who gave his take on Friday, March 4.

Sanchez used a three-word answer on if the 49ers should make the attempt to go after Cooper: “I wouldn’t bother.”

Sanchez then gave more in-depth reasoning on why it’s not worth the 49ers’ time: One is a financial reason and the other is a Samuel reason:

“Cooper is sure to command a lot of money considering the $20 million he will lose out on when/if he is cut. And while the 49ers could afford that with (Jimmy) Garoppolo off the books, it doesn’t make sense to give such a high sum to another wide receiver. Cooper is still going to see a lack of targets as the skill positions will be overloaded with him. The 49ers already struggle to get George Kittle involved in the passing game and he’s being paid as a top tight end. Not to mention that Deebo Samuel is about to be cashed out from the 49ers. Signing Cooper to a sweet deal would be sending the wrong message to Samuel, especially if a deal is made before an extension is inked with Samuel.”

Will add: Cooper has had two falling outs with the Las Vegas Raiders and now Cowboys in less than eight seasons he’s been in the NFL. With a deep rookie class of receivers plus the option of trying to resign free agent Jauan Jennings, Cooper is likely going to be an afterthought in the 49ers’ free agency plans.