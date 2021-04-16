Ex-Falcons RB Said He ‘Definitely’ Thought About Playing for 49ers

Former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back, Todd Gurley, has been on the open market for a month now and where he will end up next is still a mystery.

On April 1st, Gurley tweeted that he was “finally about to sign to a team.”

Long Couple Of Weeks But Finally About To Sign To A Team🙏🏾 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 1, 2021

Come to find out less than an hour later, it was just an April Fool’s joke.

If you are a fan of Gurley, then you know he is full of jokes.

Y’all know I’m fooling around.

April Fools😂 I’m Staying Ready And Working Hard💪🏾 https://t.co/R2y142OnUo — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 1, 2021

The good news for Gurley, there are several teams that could use a veteran running back. And the good news for teams looking to sign him, he’s more than affordable.

One team that could use him in their rotation, is the San Francisco 49ers who Gurley happens to be a big fan of already.

Gurley Has Thought About Playing for Kyle Shanahan

Back in February during Super Bowl week and knowing he would soon be a free agent, Gurley openly discussed Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“Kyle, he knows how to dial it up,” said Gurley during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “He knows how to dial it up, for sure.”

Gurley pointed out how well Shanahan and his offense were able to still compete, despite being plagued with injuries all season.

“Even dealing with all the injuries this year with the 49ers, he was still able to put points up with the backup quarterbacks and whoever was in there at receiver or running back,” Gurley said.

“I’ve definitely thought about that (playing for the 49ers). Shanahan’s a great coach.”

San Francisco most recently lost out to the Buccanneers on signing veteran running back Giovani Bernard.

Gurley, however, is still on the table and Raheem Mostert could use another guy since Tevin Coleman joined Robert Saleh in New York.

Gurley Once Ruled the League

Not too long ago, Gurley led the NFL in touchdowns in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. However, some knee kept him from producing at the elite level he once did.

Gurley went from scoring 19 TDS in 2018, dropping to 14 with limited playing time in 2019. After five seasons, the Rams decided to move on from their three-time pro bowler.

That’s when the Atlanta Falcons came swooping in and picked him up the following day.

As a Falcon, Gurley finished the 2020 season with 678 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Over his six-year career, Gurley has recorded a total of 6,082 yards rushing and 71 touchdowns. He has also shown his versatility adding 243 receptions with 2,254 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.

Of course, the 49ers wouldn’t get the Georgia Bulldog star or 2018 Todd Gurley in their lineup. What they would get is a veteran reliable enough to use in short yard situations.

