Tom Brady Puts an End to Second Major 49ers Quarterback Rumor

Before Sunday, March 13, the rumblings of the San Francisco 49ers being interested in DeShaun Watson came to a halt with the ‘Niners officially pulling out of interest in the quarterback.

While that rumor ended, there was another one still hovering over the Bay Area: A certain Bay Area native perhaps coming home and playing for his childhood team: Tom Brady.

Well, at 4:13 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 13, Brady himself squashed that rumor.

The legendary quarterback, who just nearly one month ago announced his retirement from the NFL after an illustrious 22-year career that saw an NFL record seven Super Bowl championships, made the announcement that he’s going to suit up one more time this fall.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

And in the process, helped put an end to the Brady to 49ers rumor by announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jokes on Brady-49er Gate Sprout Online

Those who cover the 49ers let out some online humor on the news of Brady’s truncated retirement — and intertwined it with the ‘Niners.

David Lombardi of The Athletic was one who chimed in:

(I know, who am I kidding?) — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 13, 2022

NBC Sports Bay Area also saw relief in Brady to the 49ers finally getting put to rest:

The Tom Brady-49ers speculation can be put to rest 😅https://t.co/mGwAOTYhjD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 14, 2022

But what additionally happens in the process is this: Tampa Bay is no longer considered a potential landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo — which would have gotten the former New England Patriots backup to Brady to follow him one more time. NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco had mentioned the Buccaneers as a possible destination for Garoppolo in his March 11 column.

But now, Maiocco’s thought — and the thoughts of others — who saw Tampa as a future home for Jimmy G can officially come to a closure:

OK, so that closes Tampa Bay for Garoppolo and SF for Brady — just like that. https://t.co/EHDf46ioxq — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Jordan Wilson of SB Nation’s Niners Nation joked at the fact that the biggest NFL quarterback news that involved Russell Wilson to Denver and Brady’s return came when he was at the airport.

When I landed at Denver Airport, Russell Wilson got traded within the hour As I’m awaiting a flight to depart from Denver airport, Tom Brady announced his return Maybe if I stay in this airport long enough the 49ers will finally announce a Jimmy Garoppolo trade — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) March 13, 2022

What Comes Next for Brady & 49ers

So there won’t be a locker in Brady’s name inside Levi’s Stadium. Nor will there be a No. 12 49ers uniform with Brady stitched across the back (unless a fan makes a custom made one for themselves on NFL Shop or Fanatics).

But it doesn’t mean that Brady and the 49ers won’t cross paths. Given Sunday’s announcement, they will meet in 2022.

Well #49ers fans, Tom Brady will play at Levi’s Stadium next year, just not the way you were hoping. — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) March 13, 2022

Brady and the Bucs will be taking a road trip to the Silicon Valley and take on the 49ers in Santa Clara this upcoming season, with the time and date still too be announced. The game could appeal to ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football, NBC’s Sunday Night Football or be a potential marquee matchup for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage given the fact both were playoff teams a season ago and will come with Super Bowl hype in tow.

Yet, there’s one more aspect involving Brady and the team he grew up rooting for, which also involves Garoppolo and Watson: Trade value, which 49ers columnist Matt Barrows of The Athletic briefly dove into.

“Now all we have to wait for is Deshaun Watson to decree which teams he WON’T join and we’ll have Jimmy Garoppolo’s market,” Barrows tweeted.