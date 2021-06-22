Did Tom Brady Savagely Troll 49ers & Jimmy Garoppolo? [WATCH]

Tom Brady is finally opening up about his free agency process for our entertainment and stared in a teaser for HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted on Monday.

And apparently, he still has hard feelings toward the one team that passed on him. “You’re sticking with that motherf***er?”, is what Brady said about the unknown team in the short clip.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency 🤐 @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

So, who is Brady throwing shots at? Well, the video went viral on Twitter and has several believing he was talking about the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

The 49ers Were Interested in Tom Brady

Tom Brady had a handful of teams interested in him while he was a free agent, but the 49ers were where he wanted to end up, according to Pro Football Talk. PFT tweeted the report out following Brady’s Super Bowl as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Tom Brady wanted to sign with the 49ers. They passed. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 8, 2021

Not only that, Head coach Kyle Shanahan openly told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami that they “seriously” discussed signing Tom Brady but ultimately backed out, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

We had to seriously discuss it to decide whether to go forward to where it could come close or not. So it didn’t come close, but that’s why John and I had to put the time into it. If you would have asked us that right after the Super Bowl — I mean, Tom Brady, everyone knows what Tom Brady is, and how unbelievable he’s been. But if you had asked us that right after the Super Bowl, that’s kind of unheard of. It’s a pipe dream. Like, you don’t really think about that. We were just so happy with our team and happy with Jimmy. It didn’t end the way we wanted. We can all do better — myself, Jimmy.

Of course, there is no real evidence and there are a lot more washed QBs in the league who are worse than Jimmy G. In fact, this might not even make much sense since it was pre-injured Garoppolo and the Niners were fresh off a Super Bowl run when Brady was up for grabs.

What Twitter Had to Say

While NFL fans on Twitter are, for the most part, believing Brady is trolling the 49ers and Garoppolo, there are other QB names being thrown around.

Jared Goff and the Rams?

The Rams are the team Brady is referencing. Who couldn't find a trade partner to take Goff but conveniently found a partner to take Stafford after seeing how well Brady did. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) June 21, 2021

Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill?

The answer is Tannehill. Brady would speak that way to Vrabel. They were interested early and then pulled out. — Bruce Pierre (@thedoublebruce) June 21, 2021

The Raiders and Derek Carr or the Bears and Mitch Trubisky?

Derek Carr, Jimmy G or Mitch — Popcornblast (@AwindeNoah) June 21, 2021

But Brady is from California, grew up a Niners fan, and wanted to come back home, so they say.

It’s Jimmy G. Brady grew up a 49ers fan. And the 49ers stuck with jimmy over getting Brady. Could also be Tannehill but I can’t see Vrabel picking Tannehill over Brady. — City of Champs (@Fantasy01888236) June 21, 2021

If Garoppolo and Brady are really “friends” that might not last after this show–––of course if that’s who he’s referring to.

Nah man, it was the bears. Not sure he would say something like that against Jimmy. He respects him enough not to say that. Trubisky is horrible — NinersMisfit🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Flyers49ersGuy) June 21, 2021

It’s a good thing we won’t have to wait long for this “tea” because the truth will come out this Friday, June 25 at 9:30 pm/ET when the new episode airs.