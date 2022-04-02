Defender With ‘Violent Hands’ Called 49ers’ Top NFL Draft Selection

If the San Francisco 49ers believe that you can never have enough defensive linemen, their latest mock NFL Draft selection will add to that theory.

And percentage wise, this defender who has been described as one with “violent hands” by Pro Football Focus is called the top selection for the 49ers as of Thursday, March 31.

On top of that, should general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers add this standout from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) come April 29 in the draft, it’ll mark the third time in the last four drafts that the ‘Niners would take someone from the University of South Carolina — joining Deebo Samuel (2019) and Javon Kinlaw (2020).

Who is the Highest-Percentage Pick?

Kingsley Enagbare has been linked as the highest percentaged draft pick for the 49ers by PFF in their “mock draft simulator” released on Thursday.

Enagbare established himself as one of the SEC’s most consistent trench defenders with three consecutive seasons of hitting seven tackles for a loss as proof. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder added 15 career sacks in four seasons with the Gamecocks.

His size, however, isn’t what has made Enagbare an intriguing prospect for the upcoming draft later this month. Pro Football Focus believes it’s what’s in front of his forearms and wrists that will draw the attention of NFL teams.

“Enagbare has been one of the highest-graded pass-rushers in the country over the past two seasons, recording an 89.2 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 in 2021. While he’s not the kind of athlete who hears his name called early, Enagbare has the violent hands to be productive in the NFL,” PFF wrote in their evaluation.

The analytics site isn’t the only one that focused on Enagbare’s strength in his appendages.

What Others Have Said About the Gamecocks Standout

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com praised Enagbare’s ability to use his hands — writing how he’s equipped with “upper body power” and “uses his heavy hands to bully blockers” in his draft evaluation.

Zierlein, though, pointed out how Enagbare “lacks explosiveness, which could create diverging opinions regarding his position and how best to play him.” Again, Enagbare’s hand power gives him his physical edge as Zierlein pointed out “but will never be confused for a playmaker on the edge. He’s best suited as a cubicle defender where his power and length can benefit him in smaller spaces.”

Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen evaluated the Gamecock defender — detailing how he came with “excellent length” and shows “flashes of quick, strong hand usage” in his profile. But adds that he has “below average acceleration” and “poor bend and flexibility.”

Here’s the hand extension and upper body power that gets discussed regarding Enagbare in which he sacks future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

He can be a frustrating watch at times, but @GamecockFB's Kingsley Enagbare is made to bullrush: hot motor, quick get off, speed to power transfer, good extension, leg drive, disengage. Ferocious finisher too, which you love to see.#NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/hsbw4YMIcD — Simon Carroll (@NFLDraftSi) March 31, 2022

South Carolina plugged him on the blindside as well to attack quarterbacks, seen here versus East Carolina:

oh, hello kingsley enagbare pic.twitter.com/Ud3YWq4d7G — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2021

Mike Renner of PFF caught a glimpse of the South Carolina edge rusher making good use of his strength from the chest up during 2022 Senior Bowl practices.

South Carolina Edge Kingsley Enagbare may not have the most diverse move set, but the dude has 35” arms and can play LOW pic.twitter.com/C7tARWnLz8 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2022

However, Enagbare has delivered plays where he didn’t need to shed blockers — particularly detonating on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker:

Kingsley Enagbare absolutely engulfs Tennessee's QB. pic.twitter.com/vvZhvQJqY0 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) March 30, 2022

This draft class is loaded on pass rushers who could backfill the second round. Now, the 49ers could get their hands on a defender with “violent hands” from Samuel and Kinlaw’s alma mater.