Ex-49ers WR Among Those Ripping Deebo Samuel Walk Out Interview

Deebo Samuel walking away from a radio interview on Monday, July 10 led to fans and analysts strongly reacting toward the actions the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver displayed. One, though, was a former S.F. wideout who took the side of the 2021 Pro Bowler in Torrey Smith.

Speaking with The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports, the radio host asked Samuel about his past comments involving the Philadelphia Eagles — which Samuel had been vocal about including stating he believed the Niners were the better team that day but dealt with injuries, notably in the quarterback room. Samuel, though, became agitated toward the the question and gave a succinct “I mean, I said what I said” response. When Gelb tried to press Samuel some more about the Eagles, Samuel tried to deflect the question before ultimately walking out of the interview.

Deebo Samuel was on with CBS Sports Radio and he was getting asked about the Eagles — and he just didn't want to deal with it again. He ended the interview early.

Eagle fans called out Samuel for not taking the questions. However, Smith ripped the interview with three words directed toward Gelb: “Ask better questions.”

Smith played just two seasons with the 49ers. Though in 2015 (his first season with the Niners), he averaged a career-high 20.1 yards per catch. His last campaign with the Niners was the 2016 season before playing two more years in the league. He also happens to be a former Eagles wide receiver — as he suited up for the franchise in 2017.

Smith wasn’t the only one critical of Gelb.

49ers Insider Rips “Dull Topic” Question

49ers insider for The Athletic David Lombardi took the side of the wideout he covers — including blasting the host for bringing up what he now describes as a “dull topic.”

“He could’ve asked Deebo Samuel so many more interesting questions, starting with how Samuel eviscerated his own 2022 performance in last month’s self-eval. Opportunity wasted,” Lombardi said on social media.

The insider added: “There’s nothing more to learn about the NFC title. 49ers QBs got hurt and they lost. It’s a dull topic.”

Samuel spurred other notable reactions from the NFL landscape.

Gelb Reacts to Responses

Gelb, though, defended the entire interview he had with Samuel.

Gelb first stated the interview was set up due to Samuel being in Las Vegas for a wide receiver camp. Samuel is present alongside free agent De’Andre Hopkins and former NFC West rival who’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Kirk.

49ers Deebo Samuel prepares for training camp with DeAndre Hopkins & other NFL WRs

In response to the former 49ers wideout, Gelb defended his questions and clapped back at Smith.

“Questions were more than fine. *Checks notes* Oh wait I’m not on my burner,” Gelb responded with a laughing face emoji.

Gelb then pivoted to Lombardi and told him he would’ve felt differently about the interview had Lombardi listened to the entire duration of it, rather than focusing on the walking off part.

“If you listen to the entire interview…we did ask about last year and the conversation he had with Kyle [Shanahan],” Gelb responded to Lombardi.

Gelb even posted clips from his entire interview with Samuel, which included the wide receiver detailing how he’s seen “significant improvement” from his quarterback Trey Lance.

More from my conversation with Deebo Samuel. Deebo said he's seen, "significant improvement" from Trey Lance.

Gelb also reminded listeners of the now controversial interview that he began with asking Samuel about the viral clip of Samuel running 18.6 miles per hour on the treadmill.