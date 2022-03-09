Trade Aftermath Adds New Possibility for 49ers’ Garoppolo

Scratch off the nation’s capitol as a possible 2022 home for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Washington Commanders had been mentioned as a potential offseason option for the 49ers veteran quarterback — which would have given the NFC East franchise their second Ex-49er who had NFC title game experience line up behind center in D.C. (Alex Smith).

But just nearly 24 hours after the Denver Broncos sent shockwaves by trading for Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, the Commanders have found their new signal-caller…and it’s not Jimmy G. It’s Carson Wentz.

First reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on the morning of Wednesday, March 9, the Commanders have traded for the now former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Wentz.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The packaged deal, per Schefter, will likely include two third round picks.

Yet, this newest blockbuster move has another impact on Garoppolo and the 49ers.

Newest Blockbuster Trade Adds New Possible Landing Spot

Time to add the Hoosier State’s largest city as the newest, potential, landing spot for the 31-year-old veteran quarterback.

By sending Wentz back to the NFC East, the Colts are currently left with these quarterbacks on their roster: Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan.

The Colts don’t have a first round pick in next month’s NFL Draft as they own the 47th pick of the second round. Bleacher Report, though, does have the franchise taking North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell at No. 47 in their newest mock draft released on Tuesday.

Indianapolis, however, has gone the veteran route the past two seasons to fill their QB spot — which can bode well for Garoppolo.

Colts Lately Have Preferred Veterans Leading the Offense

Along with Wentz, the team took in longtime San Diego Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers in 2020 in what would become his final season in the league.

Rivers went on to throw for 4,169 yards (his eighth straight 4,000-yard season via Pro Football Reference), 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in guiding the team to the playoffs. The Colts’ season ended at the hands of the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the AFC Wildcard round.

As for Rivers’ successor Wentz, he went on and produced his best season since 2019 while with Philadelphia: Throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns (tied for second-best for his career) and threw just 7 interceptions. Wentz also stayed healthy and started all 17 games for the Colts — which marked the third time in his six season career that he managed to play every game according to Pro Football Reference.

Now, Wentz will be with his third NFL franchise since the 2020 season. On the Colts’ side, they’ll be searching for their fifth straight new starting quarterback since the 2018 season as they’ve gone through Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and the aforementioned Rivers and Wentz. Even All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is familiar with what the Colts are enduring.

Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 9, 2022

Talk of Jimmy G to Indy Already Intensifying

Looks like it didn’t take long for the Garoppolo and the Colts chatter to surface.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has already mentioned Garoppolo’s name as a possibility to handle the quarterbacking reins for Indianapolis.

The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

NFL analyst and insider Jordan Schultz is another who reported that there’s strong interest from the Colts.

#Colts will “strongly consider” Jimmy Garoppolo as they pursue a new starting QB, a league source says. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2022

Should Garoppolo head to Indy, he reunites with his fellow member of the 49ers’ 2019 NFC title winner DeForest Buckner.

Now, the Colts are the latest possibility for Jimmy G and replaces Washington. Indianapolis additionally adds to the list of suitors that includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and the Seahawks.