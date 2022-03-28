New 49ers $42 Million Addition Rips Latest Trade Rumbling

Charvarius Ward already doesn’t want to hear it.

Just 12 days after signing his blockbuster $42 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, he’s already hearing about a potential major trade that will likely shake up the NFL landscape if it were to happen. Plus the kind of move where the Super Bowl champion Ward won’t get the opportunity to practice against an All-Pro on the 49ers.

This trade rumbling, however, doesn’t involve Jimmy Garoppolo.

One team, per ESPN NFL reporter Rich Cimini on Sunday, March 27, is “keeping an eye” on adding one of three dynamic wide receivers. Listed as one of the three? The 49ers’ Deebo Samuel.

But as Ward put it: “BS.”

Ward’s Response to Report

The report per Cimini: The New York Jets plan on going “next receiver up” after failing to nab Tyreek Hill from AFC East rival the Miami Dolphins by going after three standout receivers. Here’s what Cimini wrote:

“The Jets will have to address their wide-receiver issue with a high draft pick…unless another Hill situation arises. A handful of star receivers are entering the final year of their rookie contract, including DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers). The market is blowing up, which might make it harder for their teams to re-sign them.”

Cimini then added this next tidbit:

“The Jets have ties to all three. Receiver Elijah Moore played with Brown and Metcalf at Ole Miss and remains close friends with Brown. The coaching staff knows Samuel from its time in San Francisco. To say the coaches have an affinity for Samuel would be an understatement. At this point, there’s no indication that any of them are available, but the Jets are keeping an eye on the situations, just in case.”

Heavy on Jets writer Paul “Boy Green” Esden also mentioned the Cimini/49ers angle in this tweet:

The #Jets are "keeping an eye" on AJ Brown (#Titans), DK Metcalf (#Seahawks), & Deebo Samuel (#49ers) in potential trade talks, per @RichCimini. All 3 are entering the final year of their rookie contracts & with WR market blowing up (contract-wise) something could shake here. pic.twitter.com/ScRQjpG3m2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 27, 2022

But Ward caught wind of the tweet…and hit “send” with this response:

@jets gone somewhere with that BS. We got business to handle in the BAY https://t.co/3aX5JR0ocK — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) March 27, 2022

Ward not the Only One Blasting the Idea

Why has the rumbling of Samuel trade talks surfaced? Some are believing that the 49ers have taken too long with extending Samuel’s contract. When it comes to long negotiation talks like this one, it leads to many fans and pundits believing that there’s tensions mounting between the athlete and his team.

However, Ward doesn’t see a scenario where the 49ers send away their All-Pro Samuel — even during a free agency period that’s already seen surprises like the Hill trade to the Dolphins.

But the former Kansas City Chief isn’t the only one who doesn’t see Samuel reteaming with Jets head coach Robert Saleh — who was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator during Samuel’s first two seasons in the NFL.

“Jets better relax on that AJ talk…,” was what three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan posted on Twitter.

“No one is prying Deebo away from (Kyle) Shanahan,” was what Ted Nguyen of The Athletic tweeted.

Then, 49ers reporter Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area took to the social media site to announce she plans to talk to 49ers general manager John Lynch, but provided this early answer for Samuel/Jets trade talks:

Will be talking to John Lynch tomorrow to confirm but I do NOT believe there is any truth to ANY stories that involve trading Deebo Samuel. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) March 27, 2022

Finally, one more 49ers reporter — David Lombardi of The Athletic — coined the trade talks with this term: “Echo chamber.”