Viral Trade Proposal Sees 49ers Receive Washington DE for Jimmy Garoppolo

With the San Francisco 49ers gearing up to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Washington Commanders make a lot of sense.

Taylor Heinicke deserves credit for making the most of his situation in Washington, but if the Commanders want to take the next step, an upgrade at QB feels like a must. Garoppolo would be that, but what would the Commanders have to give up for the 30-year-old quarterback?

That remains to be seen, but that isn’t stopping the chatter. One trade proposal that has gone viral this week comes from award-winning author and retired veteran Jason Patt, who is a dedicated 49ers fan.

“Hey @49ers fans, how about this trade…” Patt wrote. “Jimmy G for Chase young, straight up. Thoughts?”

Hey @49ers fans, how about this trade… Jimmy G for Chase young, straight up. Thoughts? @JL_Chapman @NinersNation I want to hear your thoughts! Retweet for other opinions — Chief Jason Patt, D-ABMDI (Ret) (@JasonPatt78) February 19, 2022

While Washington has been a potential destination idea, the concept of Washington’s premier defensive prospect coming to San Francisco has not been a common idea. However, Patt’s Tweet has nearly 1100 likes and has started a firestorm of discussion.

49ers, Washington Fans Respond

Of course, there were plenty of fans from both sides that had strong opinions. Garoppolo is a polarizing figure amongst 49ers fans, and Young is the same for Washington fans.

Young tore his ACL in mid-November after a disappointing sophomore campaign, starting nine games and only registering 1.5 sacks after 7.5 as a rookie. However, he did force two fumbles, continuing to show that he’s impactful when on his game.

From the San Francisco perspective, many fans were enthusiastic about the idea.

“Thoughts? My thoughts are that if this were to happen 49ers fans would fighting amongst themselves to personally drive Jimmy to D.C,” @MMSantaMonica replied.

49ers Rush creator John Chapman was tagged in Patt’s initial tweet, and the podcast host made it clear he thinks it would be a slam dunk for the Niners.

“I wish,” Chapman responded. “That would be amazing for the 49ers. I’d do it for Montez Sweat but again I doubt they would.”

Conversely, there were plenty of Washington fans that weren’t so enthused about the idea. For @GArsuaga, it’s primarily due to Garoppolo not being a major upgrade.

“I would rather stay with heinicke than give chase young for Jimmy,” the Commanders fan wrote. “is he really that much of an upgrade at QB not really. Team will keep winning 5 to 8 games whether it’s heinicke or jimmy”

No thanks – you can keep Jimmy https://t.co/DkltXlmo0K — Daniel SLB1904 (@DanSlb1904) February 20, 2022

Young and Garoppolo Have Their Drawbacks

While Young has injury concerns after the ACL tear, Jimmy G has his own, well-documented injury history. Considering Young is only turning 23 in April, though, there’s a ton more upside when looking at his future.

Garoppolo brings veteran experience, but there’s no upside or optimism for improvement. His time with the 49ers has proven what he is: a good, but not great quarterback.

So, a potential trade has its risks for both sides. Young could never get over the hump after a slow start and a major injury, while Garoppolo may not be bring enough improvement to carry the Commanders to the next tier and could be sidelined himself.

But, the prospect of a high-potential edge rusher for cheap is attractive, especially considering Young used to play alongside 49ers star Nick Bosa when they were at Ohio State. If the Niners feel like the sky’s still the limit for Young, it may end up being more plausible than some fans think.