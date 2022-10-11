49ers Urged to Trade for Super Bowl-Winning ‘Plan C’ Behind Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has his feet back firmly under the table as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers after Trey Lance’s injury. One more injury, though, and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch would once again be left scrambling for solutions at football’s most important position.

Garoppolo’s only backup is Brock Purdy, the team’s seventh-round pick in this year’s draft and the so-called “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last player selected. It’s not much of a safeguard for a roster that’s championship level almost everywhere else but quarterback.

Shanahan and Lynch can fortify the depth chart by trading for a Super Bowl-winning passer who would act as the perfect “Plan C,” according to one NFL writer.

Unlikely Super Bowl Hero Would Boost 49ers’ QB Depth

Purdy’s the next man up if Garoppolo gets hurt, but Bo Wulf of The Athletic has an interesting alternative, a trade for Nick Foles. Wulf detailed why the current backup for the Indianapolis Colts would give the 49ers some strong insurance under center: “Why not trade for the only available Plan C who has proven he’s capable of the playoff magic the Niners would need in a worst-case scenario?”

Foles has ridden the bench for most of his career, but the 33-year-old has a championship pedigree. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to an unlikely win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Disappointing stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears followed, but Foles could revive his career in San Francisco. If the 49ers were interested, they might get a recommendation from Colts’ starter Matt Ryan, who led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 with Shanahan as his offensive coordinator.

Shanahan likely already knows arm strength is a defining feature of Foles’ game. He can push the ball vertically and take the top off of a defense in an instant, something Garoppolo can sometimes struggle to achieve.

Another area where Foles could be an asset for the Niners is in the play-action game. Throwing after faking the run is a staple of the Shanahan playbook and it’s something Foles thrived at during his famous Super Bowl victory, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Nick Foles attempted 21 play-action passes Sunday, most ever in Super Bowl history, going 12-of-21 for 118 yards and a TD. Foles completed 72% of his play-action pass attempts during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/NeSD0maGT3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2018

Foles would only be needed in case of emergencies if the 49ers did strike a deal, but it’d be good to know he’s capable of handling the intricacies of Shanahan’s system.

49ers Would be Smart to Cover Garoppolo

Having some veteran cover available for Garoppolo only makes sense considering how many games he’s missed since joining the 49ers in 2017. Jimmy G missed 36 regular season games before 2022, so nobody’s taking his durability for granted.

Shanahan already knows the value of having a true, NFL-tested and starter-ready backup waiting in the wings. Not trading Garoppolo created a potential QB controversy with Lance, but the decision inadvertently saved the Niners’ season when the Latter broke his ankle in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Trading for Foles would create the same dynamic behind Garoppolo. Foles’ title experience would still be an asset from the bench for a team with genuine championship aspirations.

Wasting the 49ers’ obvious Super Bowl window over sketchy quarterback depth would be a travesty.