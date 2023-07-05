Promising 49ers RB Named ‘Top’ Candidate for Trade: ‘Fielding Calls’

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the 2023 season with an impressive array of options at running back, which is why they may trade one away. Having the likes of Christian McCaffery and Elijah Mitchell puts the 49ers in a great position, but may prompt the departure of someone like Jordan Mason.

Mason impressed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey thinks that his increased stock as the third-string back could prompt trade offers to come in.

“Jordan Mason presents an interesting trade case for franchises who may lose a running back before Week 1,” Tansey wrote. “Mason is clearly the third-string running back on the 49ers roster behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, but at 24, he could intrigue a few teams if he puts together a strong preseason.”

Mason is affordable, young and looked like he was ready for the NFL level during his rookie campaign. Considering how many assets the 49ers have already invested elsewhere, securing an additional draft pick for next season could just be smart business before the 2023 season begins.

Mason Impresses as 49ers Rookie

There wasn’t much hype for Mason during the 2022 NFL draft cycle, as the former Georgia Tech had not exploded onto the national scene despite promising seasons while with the Yellowjackets.

Mason ended up signing with the 49ers after going undrafted and quickly made an impression. He made the 53-man roster outright, taking the valuable third spot behind Christian McCaffery and Mitchell.

As San Francisco fans know, Mason didn’t just ride the bench either. He contributed in big games, such as his monstrous 55-yard run that ensured a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

According to Pro Football Reference, Mason averaged six yards per carry and totaled 258 rushing yards in 2022. Not bad for a player that wasn’t expected to make the roster in the first place and has to battle for touches in a highly talented offense.

San Francisco Has Advantage in Potential Trade

As mentioned above, Mason soared past expectations as a rookie. So why would the 49ers want to get rid of him? As Tansey mentioned, fellow San Francisco RB Tyrion David-Price could be a factor.

David-Price was selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, also making the roster with Mason for last season’s campaign. The former LSU Tiger had a much smaller role than Mason in 2022, but the 49ers drafted him on Day 2 for a reason and may believe his ceiling is higher.

“The injury history of both players is the primary reason for the 49ers to keep Mason for the entire regular season, but if everything is going well and Tyrion Davis-Price develops into a decent backup, the NFC West side could feel comfortable fielding calls about Mason,” Tansey explained.

San Francisco was comfortable using David-Price and Mason as the primary backups last year, so there’s reason to think they’ll do that again. But if they need to clear a roster spot or just get the right offer, trading Mason could be the right move.