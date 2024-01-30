49ers Urged to Flip $16 million Pass Rusher in ‘Home Run’ Trade Proposal

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw made one of the biggest plays of the season, but he could land with a different team in 2024.

Bleacher Report proposed that the 49ers trade Greenlaw and the team’s first round pick for Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II this offseason. Greenlaw’s $9.63 million salary cap hit merits trade consideration as he enters the final year of his 2-year, $16.4 million deal next season.

“Dealing him would save $6.8 million in cap space,” Bleacher Report staff wrote about Greenlaw. “According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers tried to pry Surtain away from the Broncos before the trade deadline. Revisiting that idea could be a home-run move for San Francisco.”

“Surtain is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and wouldn’t eat a ton of 2024 cap space,” Bleacher Report staff continued. “He’s also one of the best young corners in football. This past season, he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 88.2 in coverage.”

Patrick Surtain II in coverage against Devante Adams week one: – 6 targets

– 2 receptions

– 11 yards

– 3 PBUs CB1 🔐 #RollTide #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/gyNH2QJ15n — Slim (@ayeslim_) September 15, 2023

For the 49ers, Surtain would boost a secondary that could use improvements. As for Greenlaw, he had a strong regular season with 120 tackles and 1.5 sacks, but his biggest play came with an interception to seal a Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers.

Landing Surtain gives the 49ers a corner who has seven interceptions in his first three years as a pro. He tallied 58 or more tackles in each of those seasons.

“Surtain is certainly worth a late first-round pick, and he would pair well with Charvarius Ward on the perimeter,” Bleacher Report staff wrote. “Denver would net a premium pick—one that might be used to help move up for a new quarterback—plus a fantastic linebacker to help bolster its 29th-ranked defense.”

This trade wouldn’t solve all of the 49ers’ salary cap problems with an estimated $1.36 million in space for 2024 because Surtain will cost significant money. He’s set to make $3.51 million in 2024 in the final year of his 4-year, $20.96 million deal.

Dre Greenlaw: ‘We’re Going to the Super Bowl’

"WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL" Dre Greenlaw is FIRED UP 👏 pic.twitter.com/i42Xdtmc8X — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Trade speculation aside, Greenlaw will lock in on playing in the 2024 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Greenlaw told NBC Sports Bay Area as he grabbed his son after a 34-31 NFC Championship Game win. “We’re going to the Super Bowl!”

Greenlaw tallied seven tackles in the comeback Detroit Lions on Sunday despite a stinger in the second quarter. He returned to finish the game, and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t express any concern about the injury afterward.

Dre Greenlaw: ‘That’s What it’s All About’

Concerns abounded in the first half against the Lions, which built a 24-7 lead by halftime. The 49ers turned things around in the second half, which started with a fourth-down defensive stop of the Lions, down 24-10.

“I just know that these boys came out here and fought from the start to the finish,” Greenlaw said. And no matter what the circumstances, … no matter what the score was, 24-7, we came out here and fought. And I’m proud to be part of this team. I’m proud of all the guys that fought.”

“That’s what it’s all about,” Greenlaw added. “We got a lot of guys on the team that can make a play.”