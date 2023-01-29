Media & NFL OLs Sound Off on 49ers’ Trent Williams Scuffle

The talk of the NFC Championship game wasn’t just the Philadelphia Eagles dismantling the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday, January 29. Many sounded off on the self destruction on display by the Niners during the game.

Fights and personal foul calls got the best of the 49ers’ psyche — especially after losing both Brock Purdy momentarily with an elbow injury and then backup Josh Johnson to a concussion. This late fourth quarter scuffle involving All-Pro Trent Williams, though, became the tipping point:

Trent Williams has had enough 😳 pic.twitter.com/MCNRBf9VL6 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 29, 2023

Williams was eventually ejected after tossing K’Von Wallace. One reaction came from longtime NFL insider Jason La Canfora who blasted the 49ers’ attitude.

“49ers came out of this looking like punks. Lot of cheap shots after they lost their QB. Late shots on Hurts. Low class stuff,” La Canfora said.

He wasn’t the only one who sounded off, though. Williams and the 49ers had their mix of backers and online attackers.

Former NFL OLs Among Those Who Sounded Off

Williams did have his backers after the scuffle. One was former NFL lineman and ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody.

Trent Williams said enough of this sh*t! 😂😂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 29, 2023

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans was another who defending the 49ers’ perennial Pro Bowler.

“I’m team Trent Williams,” Lewan said on Twitter.

A former Eagle even chimed in — as Chris Long, who was on the Eagles’ lone Super Bowl winning team of 2017, sounded off.

“Trent Williams on a violent rampage should be everyone’s nightmare!” Long posted.

But Eagles reporter for SB Nation Brandon Lee Gowton ripped Williams.

Shout out to Trent Williams for being a giant baby and loser. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network caught video of Williams walking off the field after the disqualification and the fan reaction from Philly’s side.

Eagles fans waving goodbye to #49ers star tackle Trent Williams, who was ejected pic.twitter.com/zAEli0GN1r — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 29, 2023

49ers Struggled With Emotions & Trenches

Again, emotions got the best of the 49ers — explaining the postseason high 11 penalties on S.F. after the 24-point loss.

But the 49ers were also dominated in a area that many analysts fans never thought they’d be manhandled in: The trenches.

Even with Purdy back in and the 49ers trying to resort to the ground game, San Francisco only mustered an average of 3.4 yards per carry on the ground. Christian McCaffrey broke an early 23-yarder for the 49ers’ only touchdown — but that would be their longest run of the evening. Deebo Samuel ended his night with -9 yards and even George Kittle was given a carry on a designed end around for four yards. San Francisco was also without power back Elijah Mitchell, who became a last minute scratch due to a groin injury.

Also, facing a pass rush that produced 70 sacks, the Eagles penetrated and got to the 49er quarterbacks for three sacks. Haason Reddick was responsible for two of the three sacks and also delivered the hit that injured Purdy’s elbow. Reddick additionally was one of three Eagles who recovered a fumble against S.F.

NBC Bay Area columnist and 49ers insider Matt Maiocco flew to Philly to cover the game and watched the 49ers unravel. He provided this postgame reaction:

“I don’t know if it was frustrating as much as it was sad,” Maiocco said as part of his postgame wrap up.