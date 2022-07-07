49ers Tackle Trent Williams Makes Madden History, Has Epic Reaction. Take a Look

San Francisco 49ers star tackle Trent Williams has a lot to be celebrating these days, and now, the nine-time Pro Bowl lineman can add making “Madden NFL” history to that growing list.

On Thursday, July 7, it was revealed that Williams will have a 99 overall rating in “Madden NFL 23″– the highest rating a player can earn – making him the first offensive lineman to join the “99 Club”.

Adrian Peterson Caught Williams’ Reaction on Camera

In an Instagram Live video captured by NFL running back Adrian Peterson – who was Williams’ Oklahoma teammate – Williams appears taken aback by the honor and is beaming with genuine surprise and happiness as he receives the news and opens up a gift from EA Sports.

Trent Williams becomes the first offensive lineman in the NFL to EVER earn a 99 overall rating in Madden 🎮 📹 @AdrianPeterson pic.twitter.com/Y10rX2taPn — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 7, 2022

“That’s dope,” Peterson can be heard saying as he captures Williams’ reaction.

As Williams goes through the contents of the box, he can’t contain his overall joy.

“Man, that’s crazy. I appreciate it,” he said.

“He Deserves the 99”

Fans on Twitter were quick to congratulate Willams and post video evidence on why he deserves the rare honor.

Watch Trent Williams block 40 yards downfield here.

He deserves the 99 pic.twitter.com/xbx72SmZwj — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) July 7, 2022

“Watch Trent Williams block 40 yards downfield here,” one person tweeted. “He deserves the 99.”

Trent Williams is still one of my favorite players to ever don the Burgundy and Gold. Congrats to him being the first OL to get that 99 rating in Madden. Well deserved. — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) July 7, 2022

“Trent Williams is still one of my favorite players to ever don the burgundy and gold,” another said. “Congrats to him being the first OL to get that 99 rating in Madden. Well deserved.”

We know he is the best left tackle in the NFL today, but now Trent Williams is the first offensive lineman to achieve a 99 overall rating in @EAMaddenNFL!! #49wz https://t.co/Zosh62C2R8 — Patrick Tulini (@PTulini) July 7, 2022

“We know he is the best left tackle in the NFL today, but now Trent Williams is the first offensive lineman to achieve a 99 overall rating,” someone mentioned.

I can’t believe ⁦@EAMaddenNFL⁩ did something this right! Trent Williams deservingly hitting the 99 club! That’s what I’m talking about https://t.co/IRW93Ehv9a — Fred Saunders (@TheFredzilla) July 7, 2022

“I can’t believe @EAMaddenNFL did something this right!” one person said. “Trent Williams deservingly hitting the 99 club! That’s what I’m talking about.”

Imagine thinking Trent Williams should be anything less than 99 smh a case for him being a 100 can be made. #49ers #Madden23 — Lurking (@juliolurkin) July 7, 2022

“Imagine thinking Trent Williams should be anything less than 99,” another tweeted. “Smh a case for him being a 100 can be made.”

Williams showed off the necklace that was gifted to him on his Instagram story with the hashtag #blessed and posted other celebrating his ranking, including 49er teammates Deebo Samuel and Jason Poe.

In Good Company

According to EA Sports, there were five players in the elite “99 Club” in “Madden NFL 22”: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Williams became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history in 2021 after signing a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract, which includes $55.1 million guaranteed and a $30.1 million signing bonus.

He was given a 97.8 PFF grade for his 2021 season with San Francisco and ranked No. 7 out of PFF’s best offensive linemen by pressure rate with a percentage of 3.33.

Williams will be entering the 2022 season as the veteran left tackle whose job most likely will be to protect supposed starting quarterback Trey Lance, who Williams praised in June.

“He carries himself extremely well, which is why he’s here, why everyone is so high on him,” Williams said in a news conference following minicamp. “We all know his attributes as a quarterback. But I think the way he carries himself, the way he holds his head, the way nothing ever rattles him, that’s his key feature and I think that will carry him a long way.”

“Madden NFL 23” is set to be released on Friday, Aug. 19. The late John Madden will be on the cover of the popular game for the first time in over 20 years as a tribute to the famous NFL coach, EA Sports reports.