Trey Lance Receives Backing From 49ers 3-Time Super Bowl Winner

One multiple Super Bowl winner from the San Francisco 49ers is in the corner of Trey Lance.

Brent Jones, who starred at tight end during the 49ers’ 1980s dynasty run as a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champ, shared with KNBR’s Murph & Mac Show on Monday, June 5 that he became impressed with Lance’s composure through all the scrutiny he endured and dealing with his broken ankle.

“I love the way the kid has handled himself,” Jones told both hosts. “There’s been a lot of adversity for him as a young player, and he’s kind of kept his mouth closed. He’s just worked hard. He’s said all the right things when asked—because that’s a tough situation for a young, competitive guy.”

Jones Would Know About 49ers’ QB Situation From Past Experience

Jones likely can sympathize with Lance, Brock Purdy and the rest of the 49ers’ quarterback room with their highly-anticipated QB battle set to commence this training camp season.

After all, Jones witnessed a similar one when he wore the 49ers attire.

He originally spent his early 49er years catching passes from Hall of Famer Joe Montana. But along came Steve Young in the 1991 season — which eventually led to that highly publicized QB battle in the Bay Area.

Jones would eventually win a Super Bowl with Young feeding him the ball in the 1994 season, also the 49ers’ last Vince Lombardi Trophy winning season. Jones, though, won two titles with Montana as his passer.

Jones Acknowledges Work Lance has Done

Jones not only is a fan of Lance’s attitude, but he’s become aware of how hard Lance has hit his offseason work.

“I know he’s really worked on his throwing motion and his release,” Jones said. “A lot of his footwork as well.”

Furthermore, he believes Lance is in good hands with one assistant on the 49ers.

“And he has a great quarterback coach,” Jones said, referencing second-year QB coach Brian Griese. “So I just view those things as being a net positive.”

Again, Jones is a believer that Lance isn’t turning to venting about being at the center of a QB battle for a team eyeing a return to the Super Bowl. But he also believes the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft isn’t trusting his athletic skills only either.

“He’s not just sitting back and saying, ‘Hey, I’ll just rely on all my athletic ability.’ He’s going to work at getting better, and the better competition that we have at the quarterback spot, I just view that as a positive thing for the Niners and for Niner fans,” Jones said.

Kyle Shanahan Reveals How 49ers Will Handle QB1 Duties in Minicamp

Lance, currently, is one of the few healthy options available for the remainder of the 49ers’ voluntary team practices and right before the franchise starts mandatory minicamp.

Lance, though, took to the cloudy skies in Santa Clara and caught the attention of 49ers Twitter with this deep ball — which stretched more than 40 yards without a pump fake.

Lance is still in a QB room with fellow past No. 3 pick Sam Darnold. With Purdy still on the mend with his elbow surgery (though he can resume throwing early by training camp), what is the plan for head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers?

“We’ve been switching them up each day,” Shanahan said to reporters Tuesday, June 6. “It’s OTAs. Every position, like I said before, I don’t try to come in and know who’s ahead or not. All this is, is a chance to compete in training camp.”