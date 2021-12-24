Calls For QB Change Grows Following 49ers Loss to Titans

Trey Lance became a trending topic on the Twitter search engine on Thursday, December 23 throughout the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans contest won by the home team 20-17, which was decided through a last second field goal.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t because he pulled off a spectacular run. Nor did the rookie from North Dakota State fire a bomb from his right arm against the Titans.
Why was the backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo trending during the 49ers’ loss? One online graphic and question sparked the conversation on the social media site.
And two errors from Garoppolo in the three-point road defeat in Nashville triggered calls for a quarterback change this late into the season.
‘Bad Jimmy’
Just when it was looking like the 49ers were about to take a two touchdown lead over the Titans, the term “Bad Jimmy” sprouted online following a Garoppolo mistake.
Garoppolo went from firing with consistency on his first eight passes with zero incompletions to watching “Jackrabbit” snatch the ball away in the end zone.
But that wasn’t the only Garoppolo miscue. That Garoppolo pick snatched by Janoris Jermain Jenkins, better known as “Jackrabbit” to Tennessee, became the first of two takeaways by the Titans.
Amani Hooker came next for the Titans, who took advantage of the overthrown ball on the Deebo Samuel underneath dig route.
Greg Olsen, who called the commentary in the Thursday Night Football showdown, was blunt about Garoppolo’s play following that fast start.
“Jimmy Garoppolo is just not seeing the field right now,” the former NFL tight end said.
Again, two words became the theme from Twitter users who watched Jimmy G perform.
Oakland A’s beat writer for The Athletic Steve Berman hopped on the “Bad Jimmy” postings.
Fellow Athletic writer Matt Barrows, who covers the 49ers, followed suit by keeping this score.
Cameron Salerno, who helps cover the 49ers through the Sacramento Bee, used bad twice.
Nick Wagoner went with a lengthier tweet, but including the two-word nickname for the 49ers’ quarterback when he under performs.
And once again during the game, the calls for a change behind center filled Twitter timelines.
Popular ‘It’s My Turn!’ Gif Used to Describe 49ers QB Situation
FanDuel was among the users that gave its take on Lance/Garoppolo. And the sports betting site used a well-used gif involving Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless to paint the picture that Lance is demanding he go next.
Speaking of Bayless, the outspoken critic chimed in after the 49ers’ loss — believing that Lance’s future running the 49ers’ offense is coming faster than most think.
Bayless’s fellow “Undisputed” panelist Shannon Sharpe was another vocal critic of the 49ers’ QB play.
Sean Jordan, manager of the Bleacher Report app, described the 49ers’ defeat as a “depressing loss” and let it be known who he wants to see at quarterback.
Fans of the 49ers then demanded Lance to take the reins.
Dieter Kurtenbach of KNBR 680 AM in the Bay Area then proposed this burning question:
Managing editor of Pro Football Talk Michael David Smith, however, tweeted this reminder about the situation both Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan are in.
Shanahan acknowledged that the interceptions were costly, but didn’t want to pin everything on Garoppolo.
And Garoppolo’s reaction to the loss was:
“You’ve got to take your lumps, look at the film, be hard on yourselves and for 10 days, we’ve got to get ready and move on to the next one,” Garoppolo told reporters.
Garoppolo finished 26-of-35 for 322 yards, one touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk that tied the game up at 17 but threw the two picks.
The 49ers not only dropped to 8-7 overall with two regular season games left, but are now 0-3 this season when Garoppolo throws two interceptions in a game. Per Pro Football Reference, he had two picks in previous losses to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.