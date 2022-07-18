All-Pro Says 49ers’ Trey Lance is ‘More Mature’ Than Most Think

It’s been the summer of scrutiny for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Throughout the months of June and July, media members and fans have wondered if the second-year pro is truly ready to handle the demands and reins for one of the most watchful job positions on the 49ers: The QB spot. Lance and the 49ers have also had to hear about rumblings of “arm fatigue” during the summer months. Brandon Aiyuk prompted himself to crack a joke about it while training with Lance in this Instagram reel:

But in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco released on the morning of Monday, July 18, one All-Pro revealed where Lance’s level of maturity is heading toward 49ers training camp.

‘Mature’ & ‘Great Leader’

Punter Robbie Gould, a 2006 All-Pro and one of the elder statesman on the 49ers at 39 years of age, spoke with the columnist/insider at the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Gould revealed that immature isn't the word that describes the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"He's a lot more mature than people think and/or know," Gould told Maiocco at the golf tournament. “He’s a young kid. I think I started playing in the NFL when he was three, so it makes me feel a little bit older than normal.”

Gould, who will turn 40 in December during the NFL season, also gave Maiocco a brief description of how the 6-foot-4, 226-pound Lance looks when running the 49ers offense during practices.

“I think he looks more comfortable in the offense,” Gould said. Then added “He’s a great leader in the locker room.”

Gould Adds Thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future With the 49ers

Gould has been with the 49ers since 2017, when John Lynch was named general manager and when Kyle Shanahan came on board as head coach.

That was also the time period when Jimmy Garoppolo came on board to the Bay Area.

Now, for the first time in his 49ers tenure, Gould is facing the reality of not being in the same locker room with Jimmy G. Garoppolo’s name continues to be the hot button subject of trade rumblings and being released from his $137.5 million deal he signed with S.F.

On Friday, longtime NFL insider John McClain denied that the Houston Texans have any interest in adding Garoppolo during his appearance on KNBR’s Murph and Mac Show. Meanwhile, former 49ers backup quarterback and Ex-first overall pick of the 2002 draft with the Texans David Carr went on the NFL Network said that it was “very possible” Garoppolo will get sent to the New York Giants during the preseason.

David Carr says it's "very possible" the Giants could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/gksg7empGU — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) July 16, 2022

But where does the veteran Gould stand in all the rumors and debates involving the 49ers’ starting QB from the last five seasons?

“Obviously, we all love Jimmy, and it’s a business, but at the end of the day, they’re making decisions to make the team the best team that they can,” Gould told Maiocco.

That’s when Gould delivered this telling prediction of how things will shake out with Lance soon to take control of the 49ers’ offense.

“And I think you’re going to see Trey Lance take the helm and be ready and more prepared,” Gould said. “And he had a chance to sit behind Jimmy and learn last year, which I think is helpful because he didn’t just get thrown into the fire. And when he did play, he played pretty well.”