Reactions Pour In For Trey Lance’s Bold Offseason Decision

The San Francisco 49ers made the decision to pull the plug early on offseason minicamp. However, Trey Lance isn’t pulling the plug on working out in the Bay Area.

After spending the offseason fine-tuning his arm down in Southern California, Lance has now found his next destination to prepare for the 2022 season: The 49ers‘ home base.

First reported by Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday, June 12, the second-year signal caller is voluntarily staying behind to enhance his skills.

“Team sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday that the sophomore quarterback is expected to remain in Santa Clara for an additional week of work on a voluntary basis,” Chan reported. “Coach Kyle Shanahan cut short the team’s mandatory minicamp by one day, explaining that the staff has seen all they need to for the time being.”

The report sparked an instant reaction from members of the 49ers Faithful and media members.

Reactions for Lance’s Decision

Though it may be considered a simple decision by some NFL fans with what Lance is doing, this tactic from the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has sparked numerous reactions online.

“My guess is that the extra training is sorely needed,” was what director of business development of Ball Blast Football and 49ers fan Brandon Shoemaker posted on Twitter.

Bay Area photojournalist Joseph Cousins of KTVU is a believer in what Lance is doing, plus also added that he wouldn’t be stunned if Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk joined in on Lance’s post minicamp workouts.

“Sounds about right, wouldn’t be surprised if Deebo stayed too. Aiyuk pretty much lives there. Get that bound tight young bloods,” was what Cousins tweeted.

One 49ers fan, identified online with the Twitter name “50 Shades of Trey” used a Terrell Owens crying meme to share how excited and emotional he is about Lance staying put.

“That’s my Trey Lance,” the photo caption read.

Another fan called @49ers_dude believes Lance deserves credit for this decision.

“Got to give him credit. He is working his a** off to help the team win this year,” he tweeted.

One more 49er fan named “Jefe” on Twitter told Twitter users that it’s time to pay attention to Lance’s work ethic.

“Lance doesn’t just want to be great, he’s willing to put in the work and effort to ensure he will be great. If folks don’t recognize the signs of a stud in the making, start paying attention,” he tweeted out with the “Trey Area” hashtag.

Meanwhile, former newspaper journalist turned editor of S&P Global Jeff Domingues is downplaying Lance’s decision.

“An athlete continuing to report to work, huh? The rest of us are expected to work all year,” Domingues said.

Finally, physical therapy doctor Jeff Mueller began to fear that this update involving Lance would get spun around.

“You know what pisses me off? I’m genuinely excited for Trey Lance but people have slowly ruined it for me on here. Example: Reading this, my first thought was ‘Great, people are going to say Lance ‘voluntarily’ stayed because he *needs* more practice and isn’t ready,’” Mueller shared.

Who’s Working Out With Lance?

Lance will need someone to throw to, plus not have the facility all to himself.

So who’s joining him? Here’s what Chan revealed.

“Along with Lance, the 49ers’ 2022 draft class will remain in the Bay Area for another week of work along with several second-year players and a few veterans,” Chan reported.

Any All-Pros though? Including one who ended his holdout by showing up to day one of minicamp?

“Most veterans, including Deebo Samuel will leave the facility to work with their own private trainers closer to their hometowns and/or family,” Chan said.