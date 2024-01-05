320-Pound Star Tabbed ‘Perfect’ 49ers Prospect in 2024 NFL Draft

It’s never the sexy thing to do with a first-round draft pick, and when we’re talking 320-pound linemen, sexy is probably not the word to use, anyway. But the San Francisco 49ers could be in good position in this year’s NFL draft to scoop up a player who could pretty quickly fill one of the few weaknesses in the team’s lineup—the offensive line. And Pro Football Focus has what they’re calling the “perfect 2024 NFL draft prospect” in mind: Washington star offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Fautanu, who is 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, would fit well with the 49ers quickly as an interior lineman, where left guard Aaron Banks and right guard Spencer Burford have been weak spots. The 49ers are strong at the tackle spots, with future Hall of Famer Trent Williams at left tackle and very solid right tackle Colton McKivitz in place. The guards are the concern.

And Fautanu projects as a guard in the NFL, at least to start his career. In a 2024 NFL draft expected to be heavy (pardon the pun) on offensive linemen, the 49ers could score a starter.

Troy Fautanu Among the Best Pass-Blockers in the 2024 NFL Draft

Certainly, Pro Football Focus is high on Fautanu, who has been protecting star quarterback Michael Penix on the left side at tackle for the past two years. He’s a big part of the reason that Penix has been sacked just 11 times in 14 games, the fourth-best rate in all of college football. He has a pass-blocking grade of 88.0, fifth among all tackles and fist among tackles who have played 800 snaps or more.

Wrote PFF of Fautanu:

“The Niners are a near-complete team, well in contention for a Super Bowl. When you’re at that point, one of the best investments you can make is along the trenches. Troy Fautanu has started at left tackle for Washington over the past two seasons, but his long-term home in the NFL might be at guard. He’s a highly competitive offensive lineman whose pride and passion for the game allow him to succeed at tackle despite his lack of physical tools, specifically length. That’s the kind of depth trench player you want on a competing team.”

Look at the push generated here by Washington LT Troy Fautanu (55). Key conversion on 4th down. One of the best OL prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, even if a move to G is in his future. pic.twitter.com/HKYZQaKCrm — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) January 2, 2024

Indeed, when it comes to linemen in the 2024 NFL draft, Fautanu’s lack of “length” is the usual knock.

As Thedraftnetwork.com wrote in its scouting report of him: “Troy Fautanu has been a bookend tackle for the Washington Huskies for two consecutive seasons. He has impressive athletic ability. Fautanu gets out of his stance with the quickness needed to take the wind out of a defender’s pass rush. Impressive lateral agility to mirror rushers without surrendering leverage. … One of the bigger question marks for Fautanu is his arm length. It looks less than the ideal length.”

49ers Could Use Interior Linemen

Still, it would not be difficult to imagine Troy Fautanu starting out as a guard, where arm length is a little less of an issue. If he can handle that, perhaps he could eventually move out to tackle—even as a long-term replacement for Williams, who is 35.

And it should be said, too, that Fautanu would not be under pressure to take over a starting role right away. Backup John Feliciano is a free agent after the season, but both Banks and Burford are still on their rookie deals.

Neither has been great—Banks has a grade at PFF of 52.7, which is 60th among 79 guards, while Burford is at 50.5, which is 64th.

But as a whole, the 49ers offensive line has operated well. With a grade of 82.6, it is the top-rated run-blocking line in the NFL at PFF, but only 26th in pass blocking at 54.0. That could get better as Banks and Burford come back next year with more experience.

It can’t hurt to add more talent to the pile, either, in the 2024 NFL draft. And Troy Fautanu could be the perfect fit.