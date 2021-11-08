Twitter Reacts to 49ers, Kyle Shanahan’s ‘Embarrassing Loss’

The San Francisco 49ers not only fell to the Arizona Cardinals 31-17 on Sunday, November 7 in Santa Clara, California but lost to a Cardinals team without some of their top playmakers.
Kyler Murray? Inactive due to an ankle injury.
De’Andre Hopkins? Out as well because of a bad hamstring.
Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan welcomed back prized tight end George Kittle and the Niners re-established some momentum from Week 8’s 33-22 road win over the Chicago Bears. With no “KM1” or “D-Hop,” this looked like a day where Shanahan and S.F. were primed for their first consecutive winning streak in 2021 since starting the year 2-0.
But even though the skies were sunny and pristine at Levi’s Stadium, the Cards clearly brought their own version of the “bomb cyclone” that drenched the venue during the last time the 49ers played at home.
That wasn’t the only storm. National NFL analysts rained down on Shanahan afterwards on Twitter.
‘Ugly’ & ‘Embarrassing Loss’ Part of Verbiage
The 49ers on NBC Twitter account summed up the 14-point loss in three words:
Former San Francisco safety Donte Whitner didn’t mince words, saying outright that the 49ers “aren’t a good football team.”
David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The Athletic, called the ‘Niners loss “the most embarrassing loss of the Shanahan era.”
Lombardi’s colleague, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, who nearly has more than two decades worth of covering the 49ers, simply called it an “out-coaching” moment for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury over Shanahan.
Staying with The Athletic, Marcus Thompson pointed out these coaching errors Shanahan made.
And then came this quote that Thompson posted on Twitter the 41-year-old Shanahan said, “I was very surprised we didn’t play well today.”
During the first half of the game, which saw the Cards race to a 14-0 lead, former NFL lineman and ESPN personality Damien Woody posted a telling gif.
Then came this one:
Sacramento Bee 49ers writer Chris Biderman labeled the game an “absolute stinker” and “the low point of Shanahan’s career.”
Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire explained a big difference between 2019 Shanahan to now.
Back to the Bay Area media, Kate Rooney of KRON 4 News came across some Jim Tomsula references from Twitter users for Shanahan.
John Dickinson, radio personality on 95.7 FM The Game, gave an honest take.
Speaking of honesty, Brett Kollmann of “The Film Room” on YouTube has made this prediction about Shanahan’s future:
Shanahan ‘Real Disappointed’
Shanahan thought the spirits were lively and the focus was high during the week leading up to the Cardinals showdown.
But Shanahan, after taking his swig of water and hearing question No. 1, immediately expressed his discontent toward the ‘Niners defeat.
“We didn’t play very well at all today. I was real disappointed,” Shanahan said.
Not only was he disappointed, he was disappointed for the 49er fans who paid to watch the game…and witness the 49ers remain winless in home games this season. The ‘Niners are one of three NFC teams along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions who have a zero underneath home victories this season.
But the disappointment stretched to the analysts and other national/local media personalities who witnessed Shanahan getting out-schemed and out-coached by a head coach who was without his most dangerous weapons on offense — and still put up 31 and won by two touchdowns. Shanahan and the ‘Niners were washed away by a different “bomb cyclone.”
This one was a “red sea” from Arizona.