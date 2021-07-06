49ers Twitter Reacts to Kyle Shanahan’s Epic Throw

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan may be the answer to the Niners’ QB situation.

Shanahan spent his Fourth of July hanging out with former 49ers’ great Joe Staley where he showed off his rocket arm.

Staley warned Shanahan that he might hit a kid, but Shanahan had full faith in himself. So, from one deck to another, Shanahan launched the football into the neighbor’s pizza oven. Whether or not it actually made it in the pizza over is unclear with the lack of video angle, but the reaction is priceless.

Take a look for yourself at the legendary throw:

Made it in the pizza oven from across the street. Called it. https://t.co/ky9wZ0Z5vj — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) July 5, 2021

NFL Twitter Reacts to Shanahan’s Rocket Arm

Naturally, NFL fans didn’t hold back their comments:

Everyone’s favorite quote before the big moment.

I heard “you’re going to hit a kid”, Joe 😂 — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) July 5, 2021

The pass may or may not have been incomplete, but yes, it was awesome.

My only question is whether or not the neighbors knew that that football was inbound? Either way that s*** was bomb — Joshua Thompson (@jethompson00) July 5, 2021

Right to the bigger picture here: Niners Super Bowl 2021 with Shanahan front and center.

I’m calling it… niners are winning the super bowl this year 😂 — Jason Covey (@JasonCovey419) July 5, 2021

Shanahan is every dad’s dream when they’re trying to show off their old football arm at the neighborhood cookout.

Lol… Thats my coach! This seems to be every fourth of july at the bbq after about 6 drinks. All the guys get together and come up with crazy challenges throwing the football around — Te’epilo (@Hoka_Niu) July 5, 2021

Top 10 might be an overstatement, but he’s definitely top 50.

Can’t wait for Chris Simms to rank him in the top 10 QBs — Austin Bogdanski (@dose_of_Austin) July 5, 2021

If the ball made it in the over it’s cool and if it didn’t, it’s still cool.

I have no idea where that ball went but that’s cool — Berserk (@jman41500) July 5, 2021

Shanahan is stealing the hearts of fans everywhere with this throw.

That’s my Coach — Rahul (@KethireddyRahul) July 5, 2021

Okay, but we’re getting down to business here. Joe…come back and bring Sherman with you.

Joe come around the team this year bro. The guys would love it!! You need to start training to be a Oline coach for the Niners bro!!! Also go get @RSherman_25 and talk him into being a DB coach for the Niners too!!! — SacKing916 (@SacKing_64) July 5, 2021

It’s hard not to dwell on the past.

If only Jimmy G made that throw to Emmanuel Sanders in the super bowl — chris84 caul (@CaulCmc49ers84) July 6, 2021

Again, please Joe.

You looking good… you sure you don’t want to make a come back. — Anthony Quevedo (@Wolf_moon725) July 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers or Kyle Shanahan? Easy mistake.

Can’t figure out if that’s Shanahan or Rodgers — Matt Ryan Fan (@falconsfan_) July 5, 2021

All that really matters is there is a pulse going.

I’m celebrating you both being alive. Pizza oven shot just a bonus 😂 — The Real KVE (@TheRealKVE) July 5, 2021

49ers’ projected QB1, Jimmy Garoppolo, will have some heated competition at training camp this July, but some extra pointers from Shanahan could help him win the starting job.

