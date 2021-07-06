49ers Twitter Reacts to Kyle Shanahan’s Epic Throw

49ers Twitter Reacts to Kyle Shanahan’s Epic Throw

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kyle Shanahan

Getty Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan may be the answer to the Niners’ QB situation.

Shanahan spent his Fourth of July hanging out with former 49ers’ great Joe Staley where he showed off his rocket arm.

Staley warned Shanahan that he might hit a kid, but Shanahan had full faith in himself. So, from one deck to another, Shanahan launched the football into the neighbor’s pizza oven. Whether or not it actually made it in the pizza over is unclear with the lack of video angle, but the reaction is priceless.

Take a look for yourself at the legendary throw:

NFL Twitter Reacts to Shanahan’s Rocket Arm

Naturally, NFL fans didn’t hold back their comments:

Everyone’s favorite quote before the big moment.

The pass may or may not have been incomplete, but yes, it was awesome.

Right to the bigger picture here: Niners Super Bowl 2021 with Shanahan front and center.

Shanahan is every dad’s dream when they’re trying to show off their old football arm at the neighborhood cookout.

Top 10 might be an overstatement, but he’s definitely top 50.

If the ball made it in the over it’s cool and if it didn’t, it’s still cool.

Shanahan is stealing the hearts of fans everywhere with this throw.

Okay, but we’re getting down to business here. Joe…come back and bring Sherman with you.

It’s hard not to dwell on the past.

Again, please Joe.

Aaron Rodgers or Kyle Shanahan? Easy mistake.

All that really matters is there is a pulse going.

49ers’ projected QB1, Jimmy Garoppolo, will have some heated competition at training camp this July, but some extra pointers from Shanahan could help him win the starting job.

