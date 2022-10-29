‘Diamond in the Rough’ Getting New Opportunity Through 49ers Elevation

We now know who helped top off the final San Francisco 49ers roster for their upcoming Week 8 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.

As anticipated, Arik Armstead won’t be on the field for Sunday, October 30, as he’s been ruled out with foot and ankle issues. Fellow interior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is still dealing with his lingering knee ailment. The 49ers also had to promote Willie Snead IV and Tay Martin to the wide receiving corps in the wake of the Jauan Jennings hamstring injury.

Someone in the trenches has to fill in for the 49ers. It turns out this newly promoted defender had one of his best outings recently against the Niners and has been called a “diamond in the rough.”

Journeyman Getting First 49ers Opportunity

As announced by the team at 1:20 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, October 29, T.Y. McGill is among the roster promotions for the 49ers as they trek to SoFi Stadium.

McGill, 29, is getting his first action as a 49er in a career that’s seen him become a journeyman defender. Since his arrival to the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of North Carolina State, McGill has suited up for 10 different teams including San Francisco.

The 6-foot, 294-pound nose tackle, however, delivered a multiple sack evening against the 49ers at his last stop Minnesota during the preseason.

With Armstead and Kinlaw not available, plus with Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway handling the bulk of the interior duties for S.F. with a combined 368 defensive snaps, depth was still needed against a Rams offense that’s been itching to reclaim their high-powered side this season. Fans of the 49ers will likely hope that McGill can penetrate what’s been an injury-ravaged offensive line unit with this kind of fury:

There are fans, though, who seem convinced that McGill can contribute when plugged into the rotation.

“I think T.Y. McGill is a diamond in the rough,” one fan said to Wayne Breezie of 49ers Web Zone.

One more fan shared this hope to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Hopefully some Kris Kocurek magic incoming with T.Y. McGill elevated this week. 49ers could definitely use some reinforcements stopping the run,” the fan shared to the longtime insider and columnist.

Are the 49ers Facing a Still Battered Rams Offensive Line?

For those fans who observe trench play, they’ve likely noticed how the Rams have had a revolving door of offensive linemen.

Los Angeles has gone through not one, not two, but 11 different offensive line starters with injuries decimating this unit. In their last game against the Carolina Panthers before taking the bye week for Week 7, the Rams lost starting left tackle Joe Noteboom for the season with a torn ACL. The team had already lost Tremayne Anchrum (broken leg) and rookie Logan Bruss (torn ACL) for the year.

However, the Rams are welcoming back their previous starter Brian Allen for this latest installment of 49ers versus Rams.

#Rams C Brian Allen back at practice with first-team reps since his Week 1 injury. pic.twitter.com/AqplwKVeiF — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) October 26, 2022

The 49ers are officially walking into a different situation from their 24-9 victory on October 3 when it comes to the trenches. That game saw the Rams get left with former San Jose State standout Jeremiah Kolone as the center. But this time, The Athletic’s David Lombardi already senses the line of scrimmage play will be much different.