Former 49ers 3rd-Round Pick Needs Big Training Camp to Avoid Cut: Analyst

There was a time when the 93rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft for the San Francisco 49ers brought a mix of surprise but intrigue. Tyrion Davis-Price was considered by some draft analysts to be “a reach” in the third round, while others saw a potential speed-to-power option for an already potent ground attack.

Now, one year later, the LSU star is facing the possibility of losing playing time with Christian McCaffrey in for a full season, plus the late emergence of Jordan Mason and 2021 lead rusher Elijah Mitchell healthier for 2023. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey on Wednesday, July 19 wrote down Davis-Price as the first name he can think of who need to impress during camp — as a way to avoid getting cut.

“The 49ers’ 2022 third-round pick faces an uphill climb to playing time if everyone on the running back depth chart is healthy. Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell will earn the majority of the carries in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Jordan Mason is in line for the backup touches at the position,” Tansey wrote. He added one other wrinkle involving the Niners specifically designed for one other option.

“San Francisco also gets creative with its play-calling, which means Deebo Samuel and others will run the ball throughout the regular season,” Tansey added.

How Far Could Davis-Price Fall?

As deep and as run-oriented the 49ers are in the ground game, this is an offense that could still be more reliant on a heavy dose of McCaffrey — given his past background as a workhorse back with the Carolina Panthers.

And with Mason and Samuel, plus Mitchell trying to get back into the fold, that could make Davis-Price no better than the fourth option.

“There may not be much need for a fourth running back on the 53-man roster because of how involved McCaffrey and Mitchell are, as well as other offensive skill position players, in the rushing attack,” Tansey wrote.

It’s certainly a tough spot for the now second-year running back to be in. Especially considering how high he was drafted and to boot, he was originally brought in to help bolster the backfield before the Niners orchestrated the midseason 2022 trade of McCaffrey.

Davis-Price Had Limited Production Last Season

When the 49ers took the powerful 6-foot-1, 219-pound back, they were bringing in a past 1,000-yard rusher who thrived against, arguably, the toughest division in the toughest college football conference in America the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The Niners were additionally adding extra jets as TDP blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds.

He was described as having “an enticing blend of size and explosiveness to go along with SEC pedigree” in his draft evaluation from nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein. But his rookie debut came with limited production.

“Davis-Price earned 34 carries in his rookie season, but he only managed 99 rushing yards, which is a concerning sign inside Shanahan’s offense that is designed to help running backs,” Tansey wrote.

Now, Davis-Price is in need of a breakthrough 2023 training camp to ensure he’s got a future with this offense.

“The LSU product could beat out Mason for the No. 3 running back job, but if he does not do enough in training camp, he could be left on the outside looking in as cuts come in,” Tansey said.