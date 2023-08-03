49ers Sign Ex-Raiders Starter After Placing CB on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers are making multiple roster moves as they sign a former Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders starter to the squad. An injury to cornerback Terrance Mitchell meant that the Niners needed a new addition, and veteran corner Anthony Averett is getting the call.

San Francisco announced the roster moves on August 3, but did not disclose what injury is forcing Mitchell to the IR.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Terrance Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List,” the team’s official website reads.

It’s a tough beat for Mitchell, who joined the 49ers in free agency this offseason and was hoping to land a roster spot after hopping around the NFL for the past few seasons. Being placed on the Injured Reserve List means that the 31-year-old corner will not be eligible to play during the 2023 season.

However, Mitchell’s misfortune is creating an opportunity for Averett, who has shown he is capable of being a productive defender at the NFL level.

Averett’s Time with Raiders, Ravens

After playing his college ball at Alabama (and winning two National Championships along the way,) Averett was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Similar to his time with the Crimson Tide, Averett didn’t rack up interceptions in his first few years in the league. After just one INT during three years of college play, Averett did not pick off a single quarterback in the 2018, 2019 or 2020 seasons according to PFR.

However, 2021 was a breakout year for the 28-year-old corner. He started a career-high 14 games for Baltimore, bringing down three INTs and totaling 11 passes defended. It came at the perfect time for Averett, as he was playing in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Raiders came in for Averett in free agency, handing him a deal with over $3.3 million in guaranteed money. Averett started six of the seven games that he was healthy for Las Vegas, but he was sidelined not once but twice in 2022.

A broken thumb sidelined him from Week 2 through Week 5, while a toe injury took him out for the last six contests of the regular season.

What’s Next for 49ers CB?

Averett will be focused on earning a roster spot, but Mitchell will have to focus on recovery for his 32-year-old season in 2024. The former Oregon Duck has played for three different teams in the last three seasons, and a season-ending injury will not help his situation as he ages.

Mitchell began his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 after being selected in the seventh round of that year’s draft. As a rookie, he was actually released before the season by Dallas, picked up and then released by the Chicago Bears, and then resigned by the Cowboys and played three games toward the end of the 2015 campaign.

Mitchell’s best NFL season was in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs, when he nabbed four interceptions and broke up 18 passes. That campaign earned him a long-term deal with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not matched that production in any season since.

After three years in Cleveland, Mitchell played for the Houston Texans in 2021 and the Tennessee Titans in 2022 before joining the 49ers this past offseason.