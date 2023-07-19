Ex-49ers Pro Bowler ‘Can’t Wait’ for 2023 Version of Deebo Samuel

Once the San Francisco 49ers arrive to 2023 training camp in Santa Clara, they’re expecting a more locked in Deebo Samuel — one aiming to redeem himself from what he called was a down 2022 season.

And that energizes one former 49ers Pro Bowler.

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis spoke exclusively with Heavy about the Niners ahead of the ’23 campaign. And after learning about Samuel’s new mindset, Davis shared these 10 words:

“I can’t wait to see this version of Deebo Samuel,” Davis said.

Davis Has Witnessed Growth From Samuel

Davis may have moved on to the entertainment field, but he still catches what goes on with the team that drafted him back in 2006. And that includes keeping tabs with how talents like Samuel are holding up.

Samuel, a 2021 All-Pro, became hard on himself when tracing back to his ’22 season while speaking with Bay Area reporters during June minicamp — even using the word “awful” to illustrate it.

“It was awful.” Deebo Samuel assesses his 2022 season 😳 pic.twitter.com/l1pTsQa06n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 6, 2023

Among the notable drop offs Samuel witnessed? Settling for 56 catches, which was 21 receptions less than his 2021 production. He also ended up settling for 632 receiving yards — now the third-lowest output of his four-season career per Pro Football Reference. Even his rushing totals dipped in comparison to 2021: 42 carries (had 59 in ’21) for 232 yards (365 in ’21) and three touchdowns (scored eight in Pro Bowl career).

Still, Davis is convinced that the best is still yet to come for the 49ers’ “wide back” and is still young enough to put together more dominating years.

“I know he hasn’t played that long. He’s still climbing up there and he’s got a long way to go. But based on the short time we’ve seen him play in the NFL, he’s definitely on his way at being considered one of the all-time greats, especially for a franchise like the San Francisco 49ers,” Davis said.

New Endeavors Davis Has Dove Into

Davis has found new ways to draw in viewers and listeners outside of his receiving skills.

He’s now dove into film and music in his post NFL career. He recently wrapped up starring opposite of Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser in “The Ritual Killer,” where Davis plays a serial killer. It’s not often someone in their young acting career works with a leading Hollywood man like Freeman. But Davis had that honor.

“He’s such an amazing human being,” Davis said of Freeman. “He was very playful, but he’s also very prepared.”

His other film credits include “Red Winter” which was released in 2022 and “Chariot,” the former a murder/suspense film and the latter a science fiction comedy that saw Davis star opposite of acting veteran John Malkovich.

But when Davis steps away from the movie cameras, he’s stepped into the booth under the name “Vern.” The versatile Davis dropped his first hip-hop album “Showtime” on music streaming platforms. Davis tells Heavy that hit record producer Zaytoven is one man putting together songs for the former tight end — the same Zaytoven who’s worked with prominent Atlanta artists like Gucci Mane, Future and Usher.

“He’s created quite the name for himself as a producer,” Davis said.

The 15-year TE with 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns per PFR also released a music video with his producer Tone P called “Bounce Like Dis,” with some of the scenes filmed in the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field.