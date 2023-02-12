49ers NFC Champ Vernon Davis Latest to Reveal His Choice for S.F. QB

Joe Montana isn’t the only past San Francisco 49ers great who sounded off on who should handle the quarterback reins in 2023 for the franchise. Vernon Davis became the latest to chime in on who should be behind center, as he told Heavy Sports Senior NFL Insider Matt Lombardo on behalf of Smirnoff.

So in the mind of the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, who was a key cog in the 49ers‘ offensive plans during their Super Bowl 47 appearance, what is the 49ers’ Ideal QB situation?

“The ideal situation will be to go with Trey Lance,” Davis told Lombardo. “They brought him in to be everything that they need n a quarterback. I strongly believe that he is ‘that guy.’”

Davis believes Lance deserves another chance to to be the starter. But what about the one who kept the 49ers’ season going and stretched it into the NFC title game?

“Brock Purdy came out of nowhere, and that happens sometimes, it’s cool. They should keep Brock Purdy, and you leave him there,” Davis said. “Now, you have two good quarterbacks. But, you give Trey Lance the chance to be back to where he was. I strongly believe in my heart that Trey Lance is going to come back with a vengeance. He’s going to show everyone, his family, his friends, and that organization that he can get it done.”

Davis Has Sounded Off on Lance Before

It’s not the first time Davis shared strong feelings for Lance leading the 49ers.

He told Heavy back on July 25, 2022 that the physical tools are already there.

“I think Trey brings a lot to the game,” Davis said. “He’s truly talented. He can run and pass.”

Davis, though, included “the biggest thing” for Lance moving forward.

“His biggest thing is going to be the mental aspect of the game,” Davis said. “How focused can he remain, how consistent can he be and can he be that quarterback that the franchise needs to take them to that promise land?”

That was before Lance went down with his broken ankle. But still, Davis hasn’t wavered from believing in the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I like Trey Lance because he floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee, I think he’s going to be everything that you want him to be,” Davis explained to Lombardo. “I really like his upside. He’s strong. He’s poised in the pocket. He can run. He can do everything. If you just give a guy like him time, just give him time to evolve as a player, and a person, they won’t be upset. You have to have patience. You have to have patience with a guy like Trey.”

Davis & Smirnoff

All NFL season long, Smirnoff has been recruiting for the Cocktail Coordinator aka the Best Job In America. One that requires unrivaled homegating skills, a passion for the game, and penchant for serving up delicious Smirnoff cocktails.

Davis joined the Smirnoff company to take part in the “Best Job in America” and, ahead of Super Bowl 57, Davis will be co-hosting the “NFL legends Roast & Toast.” Smirnoff plans to unveil it’s first ever Cocktail Coordinator on Sunday.