Video: George Kittle Looking ‘Swole’ in Offseason Workout

Wondering how 49ers tight end George Kittle is doing this offseason? Well, it looks likes he’s ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season already.

Kittle’s trainer Josh Cuthbert shared a video via Instagram of Kittle’s offseason progress. The video features Kittle deadlifting a mammoth amount of weight.

George Kittle is lookin' swole at this offseason workout 💪 [via @coachcuthbert51 / IG] pic.twitter.com/Ma43x5fmF7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 11, 2021

The Niners’ superstar recently worked out in Nashville with fellow tight end Charlie Woerner and ex-49er wide receiver Trent Taylor and Packers’ Robert Tonyan and Dominique Dafney, and Lions’ T.J. Hockenson.

Last season was a bit different for Kittle who was one of many under the Niners injury plague and missed half of the season with a broken foot. He returned in Week 16 and played in a total of eight contests, catching 48 passes for 634 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle has only played a full season once in 2018, but sticking to a strict workout routine to prep his body for yet another run will likely work out in his favor to play in all 17 games next season.

Kittle Weighed in on Who He Wants at QB

In order to draft their future franchise quarterback, the 49ers made a blockbuster trade up to No. 3 overall in next month’s draft.

There are a handful of talented signal callers that the Niners will be choosing from, but Kittle isn’t thinking about the future just yet.

“I trust Kyle (head coach Kyle Shanahan) and John (general manager John Lynch) … they’re trying to do whatever they can to make the team better,” Kittle said to Kyle Brandt on the 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast last week. “I get it, it’s a competitive sport, we’re competing for jobs every single day.

“I want Jimmy G to be my QB. … Whatever they do, I can’t wait to see what the team looks like in a couple weeks.”

In his 31 starts, Garoppolo has completed 67.5% of his passes for the Niners, throwing for 7,352 yards with 46 touchdowns to 26 interceptions with a 98.1 passer rating. He currently sits at fourth in completion percentage, ninth in passer rating, and second in yards per attempt behind Patrick Mahomes.

Kittle Understands Lynch and Shanahan’s Thought Process

While Kittle wants Jimmy G. to lead the offense next season, he understands the 49ers’ thought process and why they made the big move that they did.

“We’re the San Francisco 49ers, we’re a very popular and famous franchise. … People expect us to win football games,” Kittle said. “Being the QB of a top-notch franchise, the limelight is on you. It’s on him and Coach Shanahan. … Especially for Jimmy, everyone had high expectations for him when he was leaving the Patriots, and he has a lot of good ball ahead of him.”

With Garoppolo leading the Niners’ offense next season or not, at least we know Kittle will be ready to break through tackles and make some plays.

