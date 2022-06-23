Hall of Famer Claims Ex-49er Colin Kaepernick Had ‘Disaster’ Workout

Colin Kaepernick got the chance to show what he had left in his arm, legs and other football intangibles nearly two months ago.

For the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who once guided the franchise to the NFC title in the 2013 season, he got the chance to show the Las Vegas Raiders what he has left in his tank after being out of the league since 2016. The Silver and Black represent the last NFL team to reward him with a tryout.

There was the report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler that Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning were two elements that stood out from his workout. Raiders franchise quarterback Derek Carr was also on board with saying how Kaepernick would be a good fit inside the Raiders’ facility.

However, one NFL Hall of Famer who once lined up for the Raiders was told different.

What Warren Sapp Said

The NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle — who established himself as one of the league’s most dominating pass rushers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders, plus became one of the NFL’ top loquacious personalities — claimed he had some information on how “Kap’s” workout really went.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp said on Vlad TV. “I heard one of the worst workouts ever.”

Sapp continued the criticism, asking why film of the former 49er didn’t get out to the public eye.

“I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man,” Sapp said. “We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up and they ain’t going to stop you. They ain’t going to stop the workout tomorrow saying ‘there’s a drone up here, we don’t know who this is.’ I mean, what? Come on, let’s run this.”

Sapp was also asked if he believes Kaepernick will get another chance to line up for an NFL team. The man who collected 96.5 career sacks including three in career games versus the 49ers gave an emphatic “no” answer while shaking his head.

It’s not known who gave Sapp this insight, especially since a select few Raiders were in attendance on the day of Kaepernick’s workout. General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were among the more prominent Raider names who watched the former 49er throw and run.

Sapp played four seasons for the Raiders when they were in Oakland and was considered a well-respected veteran and likeable teammate. Sapp, however, never worked with both Ziegler and McDaniels in his 13 season career. Perhaps a past Raider Sapp is connected to who may have saw the workout may have given the Hall of Famer some nuggets.

49ers Free Agent Also Questions Kaepernick

Sapp isn’t the only one who didn’t have anything positive to say about Kaepernick.

Even a 49ers cornerback who’s currently an unsigned free agent questioned Kaepernick’s desire to play in the league.

Josh Norman also sat down with Vlad TV and used this statement regarding Kaepernick: You can’t sue a company then go back and try to work for them again. This stems from Kaepernick winning a collusion case versus the league in 2019.

Despite the workout, Kaepernick remains unsigned. However, NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ reported on June 10 that Kaepernick’s possible future as a Raider “is not necessarily off the table.”