‘Wide Back’ Type Receives Invite from the 49ers: Report

Could the San Francisco 49ers be far from finished in adding to the wide receivers room?

More specifically, could the team add a draft prospect who’s earned the label “wide back,” the position that Deebo Samuel popularized last season?

Who Received an Invite From the 49ers

For a team that drafted Danny Gray in the third round out of Southern Methodist, then added Davontavean “Tay” Martin from Oklahoma State and Taysir Mack of Pittsburgh through undrafted free agency, the 49ers still have shown interest in potentially adding to the WR room.

Per KHON Honolulu Sports Director Rob DeMello, the 49ers have invited University of Hawai’i star Calvin Turner Jr. for a future tryout. The ‘Niners join one other team in extending the invite to the versatile Rainbow Warriors weapon.

“Former University of Hawai’i all-purpose star Calvin Turner Jr. has accepted rookie mini-camp invites from Ravens & 49ers. Baltimore camp is first starting May 6-8,” DeMello tweeted.

Turner Brought Explosive Dynamics on the Island

Turner was among the list of a solid group of draft options out of the Mountain West Conference for this draft haul — joining a group that included highly-coveted weapons like Khalil Shakir of Boise State (who also delivered versatility) and Romeo Doubs of Nevada.

Doubs and Shakir, though, wound up becoming the draft picks at the No. 132 spot to the Green Bay Packers and No. 148 to the Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Even though Turner went through the draft process without seeing his name between the first and 262nd pick, the Hawai’i star does have this claim among NFL Draft prospects representing the MWC or west region: He delivered the most missed tackles when facing defenders per Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus.

Most missed tackles forced by WR in the 2022 draft class last year: Skyy Moore: 26

Calvin Turner Jr: 25

Jerreth Sterns: 25

David Bell: 25

Wan’Dale Robinson: 22 Drake London: 22 (in 8 games) London isn’t just a contested catch WR. Fills a big area of need in ATL. — Ben Linsey (@PFF_Linsey) April 29, 2022

Only Skyy Moore, who starred for Western Michigan, had more than Turner.

The ‘Wide Back’ Elements he Brings

There’s a litany of plays Turner delivered that makes the case that he was the Deebo Samuel on the island for the ‘Bows.

To shine a light on Turner’s ability to force missed tackles, this play versus Portland State is a perfect example:

Only on the island. An absolutely absurd TD from Calvin Turner for Hawaii (-25.5)pic.twitter.com/F4t2eKeLIH — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 5, 2021

In 2020, plus with Shakir on the other sideline, Turner delivered another missed tackle moment for the defense — plus also showed some strong foot balance along the sideline against the MWC runner-up Boise State Broncos:

Somehow Calvin Turner turns this into a TD for Hawaii (+13) and they have some life 👀pic.twitter.com/e3YC7zcGib — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 22, 2020

During that same season, he showed off his versatility on kick returns here versus the University of Houston in the New Mexico Bowl:

Calvin Turner. 92-yard kick return to the house. 😲 Hawaii (+230) with a 28-14 lead over Houston heading into the 4th 👀pic.twitter.com/RayDNv8uz1 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 24, 2020

When lined up at his natural position of wide receiver, he gave Hawai’i a red zone option when called upon, shown here versus a nationally ranked Fresno State team in 2021:

Calvin Turner Jr and Hawaii are putting pressure on #18 Fresno State! Tie game late in the 4th Quarter! pic.twitter.com/N5D0dBoMeE — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) October 3, 2021

But here’s the “wide back” label Turner earns inside the goal line against San Jose State:

Calvin Turner Jr opens the scoring for Hawaii. Yes, it is the first quarter. Nothing like Mountain West after Midnight! SAN JOSE STATE 0

HAWAII 7 pic.twitter.com/IyBWwIrnuY — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) September 19, 2021

And on this direct snap:

Calvin Turner Jr. lines up at Running back as well. #49wz pic.twitter.com/KT4vPQyya5 — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) May 2, 2022

In his two seasons at Hawai’i, Turner gained 647 rushing yards on 133 carries and scored 12 rushing scores then added 106 receptions for 1,422 yards and 10 more touchdowns per Sports Reference. During his last collegiate season, Turner matched the number of carries (73) with his receptions.

Turner was considered a mock draft projection in the seventh round in this Heavy on 49ers feature. Now, he has the opportunity to potentially add another “wide back” to Kyle Shanahan’s offense.