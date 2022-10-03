49ers Adding Ex-$7 Million Option to Week 4 Lineup: Report

The San Francisco 49ers faced having a roster that could barely fill the two-deep for their upcoming Monday, October 3 NFC title game rematch with the rival Los Angeles Rams. In total, the 49ers had nine players injured before returning home in Santa Clara.

But on the morning of Monday and on the eve of the MNF showdown, one NFL insider revealed that the 49ers have added a past $7 million wide receiver to help fill their roster voids against the Super Bowl champs.

Veteran Getting Elevated

First reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are promoting Willie Snead to help add needed depth.

“Veteran wide receiver Willie Snead is being signed to the San Francisco 49ers’ 53-man active roster from the active roster, according to a league source,” Wilson posted.

Snead was once given a $7 million contract by the Baltimore Ravens after establishing himself as a 60-70 catch slot receiver for the New Orleans Saints. He went on to spend three seasons in Charm City — with his best season coming in year one of that two-year deal he signed: 62 catches for 651 yards and one score. However, his numbers on the receptions and receiving yardage end has decreased since then per Pro Football Reference. He was also given a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens.

Since then, he’s become a league journeyman — suiting up for the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and now the 49ers. And, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Snead held this role during the week leading into the 49ers’ battle with the Rams.

“Willie Snead played the role of Cooper Kupp in practice last week,” Barrows tweeted.

Snead’s roster elevation, though, points to one significant change for the 49ers’ Week 4 lineup Monday.

49ers Likely Won’t Have Key Explosive Option

With Snead on his way to being inserted in, it leads to one explosive aerial option being out.

Per the injury report, rookie Danny Gray had been nursing a hip injury. Gray had been listed as doubtful by head coach Kyle Shanahan on Saturday, October 1.

Gray has been limited in action anyway for the 49ers. Per PFR, the newcomer out of Southern Methodist has been on the field for a total of 13 offensive plays — seven in the 27-7 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and six in the 11-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He is yet to catch any passes for the Niners.

Back in August, Gray generated some excitement about his future in the Bay Area from this touchdown strike in the preseason:

Trey to Danny Gray ‼️

But per the 49ers team website, Gray was not active during practices last week while dealing with his hip ailment. It is not known how long Gray will be missing from the lineup.

Meanwhile on defense, the 49ers have held practices without Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Arik Armstead (foot) in full pads or taking first team reps. Barrows reported both were on hand for Saturday practice.

Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are on hand for the start of todays practice. We'll get the official injury designation in 90minutes or so.

But both defenders are still listed as questionable on the eve of the MNF tilt at Levi’s Stadium.