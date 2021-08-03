49ers WR Deebo Samuel Tells Shanahan: ‘This Guy’s Got Some Balls’

San Francisco 49ers‘ rookie quarterback Trey Lance is continuing to impress his teammates day after day in training camp with the latest one being wideout Deebo Samuel.

In NBC Sports’ Peter King’s recent Football Morning in America column, he spoke with Niners’ head coach Kyle Shanahan and how the players are getting along with their future franchise quarterback.

“But Deebo Samuel comes up to me at one point, and he’s like, ‘This guy’s got some balls.’ And I think that’s what the guys feel,” Shanahan told King of Lance’s first week of camp. “He goes out there and he’s not scared to fail. He goes out there and lets it rip, and there’s some good, some bad. Players can feel it. When you’re not scared to fail and you’re talented, you do things the right way, guys believe it’s a matter of time.”

It’s no surprise that Lance has been drawing attention because while he’s been working hard on the field, he’s been working even harder off of it. King noted that all players were given iPads to study film and Lance’s had registered the most minutes watched out of all 90 players on.

Shanahan Is Still Confident in Jimmy Garoppolo Starting Week 1

While Lance’s performance at camp is going viral, Shanahan has remained adamant that Jimmy Garoppolo will start against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

“I think that would be pretty tough to do, so I’m not trying to put that pressure on Trey,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “[Garoppolo] is too good of a football player and Trey is trying to learn everything right now and soak it all in. So that’s why I’d be very surprised if he was able to do that.”

We also have to remember that it’s only been one week of training camp. So, it’s understandable that Shanahan wants Lance to watch and learn and show that he’s consistent.

All-Pro linebacker, Fred Warner, seems to be on Shanahan’s side even though he has also been in “awe” watching Lance.

“You see the raw talent, and you see the ball fly out of his hand. Impressive,” Warner told King. “Games will be different. But 11 on 11 out here is still football, and we’re seeing a young guy work and be humble and make throws like that. That’s what he needs to do.”

George Kittle Wants a QB Battle

While Garoppolo is the projected Week 1 starter and Shanahan says there is not a battle at QB1 right now, that doesn’t mean Lance won’t have a shot to steal the spotlight if he performs well in the coming weeks and star tight end George Kittle is all for a little competition.

“Jimmy loves the competition. He always has,” Kittle said (via 49ersWebzone). “He played behind Tom Brady for a long time. Every day, he’s going against one of the greatest of all time, but he’s trying to beat him out for his job, and I know Jimmy feels – I hope Jimmy feels — like he’s in the same position with just some competition behind him.

“And I hope Trey is going after Jimmy’s job because that’s what makes and breeds great football.”

If Lance continues to gain the respect and trust from his teammates throughout camp, it would not be so far-fetched if became the favorite come Week 1.

