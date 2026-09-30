Sean McVay, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Have Big Plans for Miami RedHawks Athletics

The Miami RedHawks may have two of the most powerful alumni in the country ready to help the athletic department take another step forward.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Starbucks chairman and CEO Brian Niccol have reached the top of two completely different industries, but Miami University connects them. Now, the two prominent graduates appear interested in using their influence to help their alma mater navigate the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.

Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic reported that McVay and Niccol met at McVay’s home as recently as this summer, where the two discussed the future of Miami athletics with athletic director David Sayler.

“That’s pretty heavy stuff, right?” Sayler told The Athletic. “Not many ADs get to sit with those types of people and have that discussion and have both of them say we’re all in. ‘What can we do? What else do you need?’ That’s two pretty powerful folks. And we’ve got them all around the country.”

Sean McVay, Brian Niccol Could Give Miami Powerful Allies

Exactly what McVay and Niccol’s involvement ultimately looks like remains to be seen, but their willingness to have that conversation should be exciting for Miami supporters.

McVay isn’t simply an NFL coach with a loose connection to the university. He played wide receiver for Miami from 2004 through 2007 before graduating in 2008, and Miami inducted the Super Bowl-winning coach into its famed Cradle of Coaches in 2023.

Niccol has already shown a willingness to invest in Miami athletics. The university announced in 2024 that a $2 million alumni gift established the Niccol Family Basketball Award for Excellence in Academics and Athletics, designed to provide financial support to qualifying men’s basketball players.

Having alumni with that combination of resources, connections and national recognition could become increasingly valuable as college athletics continues to evolve.

Miami isn’t starting from scratch, either. Under Sayler, the athletic department has enjoyed significant success while investing heavily in its programs. Miami says its Graduating Champions Campaign surpassed its $80 million goal, ultimately raising more than $82 million.

That makes the reported conversation between McVay, Niccol and Sayler particularly intriguing. Nothing guarantees what comes next, and The Athletic’s reporting did not identify a specific new financial commitment from either alumnus.

But two powerful Miami graduates asking what the athletic department needs next is a pretty compelling place to start.