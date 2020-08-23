NFL Insider Details Tension Within Jadeveon Clowney’s Inner Circle

Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency has been a frustrating process for many Seattle Seahawks fans, and it sounds like they are not alone. Charles Robinson detailed on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast some of the tension within Clowney’s representation, noting those around the pass rusher are “perplexed”.

“It’s interesting how his camp works, because I don’t think everyone is on the same [page],” Robinson explained. “He is his own person, and everybody is just following that lead. …I think there are people within his camp who are, like, perplexed at what is going on right now and whether or not he is ever going to come around to the reality of whatever the number is out there.”

Robinson added that Clowney is still targeting a $17 million salary, but the pass rusher’s representation understand this is not realistic. It will be interesting to see if Clowney is willing to take a pay cut on a one-year deal.

NFL Teams Have Had Trouble Getting in Contact With Clowney

Clowney’s financial goals have been well-documented but even more confusing is the idea that Clowney’s own agent, Bus Cook, has been unable to get in contact with the pass rusher at key times during the offseason. Robinson reported that there have been times where Cook “could not get Jadeveon Clowney to either answer or communicate” when teams were interested.

“I think the frustration is, not only that we’re at this point and people are like he doesn’t even seem to understand the number,” Robinson added. “I’m even hearing from people who are talking within Clowney’s camp that he is not really fully talking to people that represent him. Look, Bus Cook, his agent, I’ll put it to you this way, I feel pretty confident in saying that Clowney has not always been in the greatest amount of communication with his own agent. I feel pretty confident in saying there are times when teams have reached out to Bus Cook and said, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this. Let’s get moving.’ And it’s been a slow process largely because Bus Cook could not get Jadeveon Clowney to either answer or communicate or whatever. It’s just a lot, man. It’s just a lot to be dealing with.”

NFL GMs Are Concerned About Clowney’s Injury History, Especially Without Training Camp

There was some thought Clowney’s market could open up after training camp injuries and players were added to the COVID-19 list. Robinson reported that the opposite is happening as NFL general managers are concerned about Clowney’s injury history, especially as he misses the majority of training camp.

“[Clowney] is a younger player and he’s carrying his weight better, but he also has a history of little nagging things and also some serious things,” one general manager told Yahoo Sports. “It doesn’t have to be a major [injury] like McCoy. If [Clowney] comes in now and then has some kind of soft-tissue thing that drags on, that could be a months-long thing or even a season-long thing. And I know we’re going to see more of the soft tissue stuff as the pads come on. He might think he’s avoiding something by sitting out and taking his time, but it’s not a positive at all in my opinion. Especially with all the other things we’re getting used to.”

ESPN’s Kimberley Martin noted there is some speculation that Clowney could end up sitting out this season if he does not find an offer to his liking. We will see if this is leverage on Clowney’s part or if the pass rusher is prepared not to play in 2020.

“Some teams believe the longer Clowney waits to sign, he could end up with half his asking price,” Martin tweeted. “But here’s an interesting question that came up in my talks: Is Clowney prepared to take a lot less now — Or will he be willing to sit out the whole season? I guess we’ll see.”

