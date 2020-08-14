Seahawks Host Free Agents: Former ‘Last Chance U’ Pass Rusher & Ex-Georgia RB

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look to improve their roster and the team hosted two free agents for a tryout. The Seahawks hosted former Florida Atlantic defensive end Tim Bonner and ex-Georgia running back Brian Herrien.

Bonner is known for his appearance on the hit Netflix show Last Chance U which documents different junior college football programs. The pass rusher began his college football career at Louisville before transferring to East Mississippi Community College. Bonner finished out his career at FAU playing three seasons under Lane Kiffin. He notched 25 tackles and four sacks in his final season with the Owls.

Herrien played four seasons at Georgia amidst a crowded backfield. The running back’s best season came in 2019 where he had 103 rushes for 490 yards and six touchdowns while adding 110 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Herrien was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, but Cleveland later released the running back at the start of training camp. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns are pretty well set at the position. Despite being behind a number of future NFL running backs including D’Andre Swift, Herrien still managed to get carries during his time with the Bulldogs.

“Brian is a worker,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart described the running back in 2019, per RedandBlack.com. “He’s earned the right to get these carries. Because last year, he didn’t get as many opportunities as he probably wanted. Looking back, maybe we should have gave him some more opportunities.”

Pass Rusher & Running Back Are 2 Early Holes for the Seahawks

The tryouts indicate that the Seahawks view their defensive line and running back groups as areas that need added depth. The Seahawks are without two of their top backs as Chris Carson tends to a family matter, while Rashaad Penny is on the PUP list.

Carlos Hyde is expected to get a lot of work in training camp, as Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas fight for a spot. The Seahawks also re-signed undrafted running back Patrick Carr who will be competing as well. Seattle has not revealed how long Carson will be away from the team.

The Seahawks continue to be linked to veteran free-agent pass rushers but recently missed out on Everson Griffen who signed with the Cowboys. Seattle struggled to get to the quarterback last season and signed Bruce Irvin along with Benson Mayowa over the offseason to help bolster the unit.



Bonner Has Intriguing Size at 6’5″ & 250 Pounds

Bonner’s stats may not be eye-popping but the defensive end has the physical tools and athleticism needed to succeed in the NFL. Bonner is 6’5″ and 250 pounds which is sure to intrigue Pete Carroll. Draft Diamond’s Damond Talbot described Bonner’s best fit at the next level.

“Bonner will fit best in a 4-3 defensive scheme or a nickel package as a weakside DE where he can lineup in a variety of techniques and cause disruption in the backfield,” Talbot noted. “Will need to show that he can hold his ground & set the edge against the run.”

