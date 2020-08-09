Key Seahawks Player Cleared to Return to the Field: Report

Just a day after Quinton Dunbar was not charged for any involvement in a robbery, the Seattle Seahawks corner has been removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List. This makes the cornerback immediately eligible to report to Seahawks training camp, and it does not appear that he will face further discipline from the league.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Dunbar plans to fly into Seattle this weekend and will start the COVID-19 testing in hopes of practicing as soon as possible.

“Source indicates Dunbar will be flying to Seattle this weekend, will start testing protocol upon arrival with hopes of being able to practice next week,” Smith tweeted.

Despite Being Legally Cleared, Dunbar Could Have Faced Discipline From the NFL

Dunbar was cleared in the ongoing legal investigation into his potential involvement in a Florida robbery as a result of insufficient evidence. This did not mean Dunbar would not face discipline from the NFL, but the latest news indicates the corner may not miss any time this season unless new details emerge. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Dunbar will officially be cleared by the NFL as soon as Sunday, August 9.

“The NFL is removing #Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar from the exempt list, clearing him to join the team as soon as tomorrow, source said,” Pelissero tweeted.

Over the summer, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Dunbar had been participating in the team’s virtual offseason. Carroll noted in June that the Seahawks had stayed “very much connected” with Dunbar throughout the process.

“It seems like things are taking…I shouldn’t even say [that],” Carroll explained in an offseason press conference. “I don’t even know but we are following along with him. He is back and participating with us and focusing real well now. So, we’ll see what happens with that. We’ll be right on it. John [Schneider] and his guys are all over it. There is just not much I can share with you about it.”

The Seahawks Are Poised to Have One of the Best Secondaries in the NFL

The Seahawks’ secondary has been a signature part of Carroll’s defense during his tenure in Seattle. The unit has not performed up to its typical high standards in recent years and the Seahawks attempt to transform the secondary dates back to last season. With Shaquill Griffin emerging as a Pro Bowler, the Seahawks made a trade last season before the deadline to acquire safety Quandre Diggs.

Over the offseason, the Seahawks traded for Dunbar, but the excitement waned as the corner spent a good portion of the summer involved in a legal investigation. The Seahawks saved the best move for last as they pulled off a blockbuster trade for safety Jamal Adams with Dunbar’s status remaining up in the air.

With Dunbar cleared to play, the Seahawks are back to having one of the top secondaries in the league. It will be interesting to see how Carroll utilizes Dunbar and Adams without on-field work this offseason.

