NFL Contenders Sending ‘All-Out Blitz’ at Jadeveon Clowney: Report

Seattle Seahawks free-agent Jadeveon Clowney is receiving final pitches from several NFL teams with the New Orleans Saints topping the list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Saints are sending an “all-out blitz” to try to sign Clowney by the start of the season.

“The Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who has spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted. “At least two other teams still involved as Clowney’s extended free-agent saga nears a close.”

As of now, the Seahawks still remain in contention as the team can pay Clowney more than the Saints, per Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll refused to rule out re-signing Clowney in his closing training camp press conference.

“Seahawks have more cap room than Saints,” Smith noted on Twitter. “Even if they’re marching in… if Seattle wants him, they have more financial flexibility. And a few pieces that could be released or traded to make quick space if necessary.”

Saints & Titans Players Are ‘Calling & Texting’ Clowney

The Titans also appear to be in contention with the Seahawks and Saints. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Saints and Titans players are “calling and texting” Clowney trying to recruit the pass rusher to their respective team.

“Jadeveon Clowney could be with a team a very soon,” Russini noted on Twitter. “I’m told the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the free agent. Both teams want him on the field by Monday and are making their pitches. …I’m told both the Saints and Titans have their players calling and texting Clowney to convince him where he should play. Coaches too.”

The Seahawks Are ‘Monitoring’ Clowney’s Status

After months of rumors, the Clowney saga may be coming to a close, but the Seahawks refuse to take themselves out of contention until the pass rusher actually signs with another team. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks are “monitoring” Clowney’s status as the regular season approaches. Rapoport added that Clowney’s plan all along has been to sign prior to Week 1.

“The Titans have also maintained interest in Jadeveon Clowney, with the Seahawks monitoring. But the Saints are pushing hard,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “Clowney would play right DE in an even front, on national TV more than he ever has been, with a chance to cash in for 2021 after a 1-year deal.”

Russini noted that Clowney’s price tag is still higher than the Seahawks are willing to pay. This is an interesting statement as the Saints have less cap space than the Seahawks to add Clowney. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported Clowney is demanding a $15 million salary to avoid sitting out the season.

“While the price for Clowney is still too high for Seattle, I’m told the Jacksonville Jaguars are also monitoring the situation per sources,” Russini tweeted.

The Saints have some work to do if they wish to sign Clowney unless the pass rusher is willing to take a discount. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints are attempting to get some of their current players to restructure their contracts to create room to sign Clowney.

“The Saints have been talking to agents for players currently on the roster to see if they can restructure some deals in the coming days, sources say,” Garafolo explained on Twitter. “The NFLPA currently has them at under $7m in cap space. So they’re working to create room in case they sign Jadeveon Clowney.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider