Seahawks Reveal Captains for 2022 Season

The Seattle Seahawks lost two of their long-time captains this offseason, with Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos and Bobby Wagner being released before being picked up by the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, the Seahawks have some new faces as their captains. John Boyle with Seahawks.com helped the team announce its four captains, with Al Woods and Quandre Diggs being named defensive captains, Tyler Lockett an offensive captain, and Nick Bellore the special teams captain.

Being a captain isn’t always about being the most talented players on the team. These four players, particularly Lockett and Diggs, are strong starters, but leadership within the locker room is likely a big reason these players will be leading their team for the 2022 season.

How the Captains Got Here

Being named a team captain at the NFL level is a huge honor, and a testament to all of the hard work that those players have put in throughout their football careers.

Lockett is arguably the most exciting Seahawks players to be named a captain. A former third-round pick out of Kansas State in 2015, Lockett burst onto the scene as a rookie, earning a first-team All-Pro selection with his contributions as a receiver and returner.

The 29-year-old is now entering his eighth NFL season, all with the Seahawks. He’s already had a great career, catching 449 passes for 6,067 yards and 45 receiving touchdowns with an additional three return touchdowns.

Diggs is entering his third full season with the Seahawks after being traded from the Detroit Lions halfway through the 2019 season. In two and a half seasons with the Seahawks, Diggs has racked up 20 pass deflections and 13 interceptions with back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances as a ball-hawking safety.

Although he suffered a severe leg injury at the end of last season, Diggs is expected to be ready for go for Week 1, and Seahawks fans are hoping for another big season from the 29-year-old.

At 35 years old, Woods is the oldest player on the Seahawks roster, and has earned the respect of the locker room as the longest-tenured veteran. Woods wasn’t guaranteed to have a long NFL career as a fourth-round pick back in 2010, and hopped around training camp rosters, practice squads, and brief stints with teams.

Woods settled down a bit in 2011, playing three seasons in Pittsburgh before playing another three in Tenneseee, then another two in Indianapolis. He’s bounced around a bit, but after joining the Seahawks for his second stint last season, he’s already earned the respect of the locker room.

Bellore has held down a key special teams role for the Seahawks since 2019, and after earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, he’s held down a captain spot for the most under appreciated phase of the game.

Will Geno Smith Hold Onto the Starting QB Job?

He may not have been named a captain, but the 31-year-old quarterback Geno Smith has been with the team long enough that he has earned the confidence of head coach Pete Carroll to be the starter. However, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to hold onto the starting job for the entire season.

Smith was named the Week 1 starter shortly after the team’s preseason finale, with Drew Lock still trying to get acclimated to his new team. Smith has been with the Seahawks as Wilson’s backup since 2019 but shined in limited action last season, posting a 103.0 passer rating over four games while Wilson dealt with a finger injury.

Lock will still have a chance to compete for the starting job, however. He’s a naturally talented passer, but can struggle taking care of the ball. If Smith has a couple of rough outings early on, then Lock will be ready and waiting to move into the starting role.