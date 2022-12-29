Seahawks Urged to Consider Big Move in 2023 Scenario

It appears as though the Seattle Seahawks found their franchise quarterback in Geno Smith this season. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Seahawks won’t draft a signal caller in the 2023 NFL Draft.

At least that’s what Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson argued in his latest NFL mock draft on December 29. Hanson asserted that the Seahawks should both re-sign Smith and draft Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 12 overall.

“While Geno Smith isn’t currently under contract for 2023, he’s played well enough to earn a contract to return and start next season,” Hanson wrote. “The potential for Smith to return would allow the Seahawks to draft and develop Richardson without forcing him into action before he’s ready.”

As Hanson wrote, Smith is not signed for next season, but Spotrac projected the Seahawks to have about $51.8 million in salary cap space heading into the offseason. That should be plenty of room to sign Smith and other free agents as needed.

How Richardson Could Fit With Seahawks

Of the Top 4 quarterbacks in the upcoming 2023 class, Richardson is largely considered the fourth-best option. But that’s not because Richardson doesn’t have talent.

His talent is just very raw. The likelihood of him arriving ready to make an impact from Day 1 in the NFL is low, which will scare away a lot of head coaches and general managers away early in the draft.

General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll are secure in their roles with the Seahawks after terrific 2022 draft. They could each feel emboldened to take a draft risk, especially with their second selection in the first round.

Richardson comes with risk, but is considered to have similar upside as 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields.

“There are those who will tell you that Richardson is a two-year project in the NFL,” USA Today’s Doug Farrar wrote. “Yes, he is an unfinished prospect, and he will need further development.

“But his Florida tape shows a player who can make a Justin Fields-level impact as a runner and as a deep thrower.”

The Seahawks wouldn’t have to rush Richardson’s development with Smith behind center the next two seasons.

Smith Still Short-Term Answer Behind Center for Seahawks?

In Hanson’s scenario, the Seahawks would have both Smith and Richardson on the 2023 roster. Given Richardson’s current NFL projection, and Smith’s success this season, having both would be logical.

To re-sign Smith, ESPN’s Brady Henderson estimated on November 18 that the Seahawks would need to offer Smith a contract worth about $33 million per season.

Seattle could use a few different strategies to bring Smith back on a deal with that kind of value. They could place on the franchise tag on Smith, which would mean the veteran is only under contract through 2023.

Or the Seahawks could avoid the franchise tag and offer Smith a two-year deal with an average annual salary of roughly what Henderson projected.

In either scenario, the Seahawks wouldn’t be tied for Smith for more than two years.

Seattle could also signed Smith to a longer deal. Spotrac calculated his value this offseason at $108.6 million on a three-year deal ($36.1 million per season).

But the first two options are the most appealing if the Seahawks draft Smith’s eventual replacement in Richardson. Even if Richardson sits his first two seasons, Seattle would still have the Florida quarterback for three more years if the team elects to use his fifth-year option.

Smith leads the NFL with a 70.7% completion percentage this season. He also has 3,886 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 9 interceptions along with a 7.6 yards per pass average. His passing yards, touchdowns and yards per attempt average are all career highs.

Re-signing Smith and then drafting a quarterback would be a bit unusual. But given Smith’s age and the fact the Seahawks could have two Top 15 draft picks in a year that has a deep quarterback class, the strategy makes sense.