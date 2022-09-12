Seahawks Could Land Quarterback with ‘Superior Tools’

The Seattle Seahawks will be dealing with a competition between two quarterbacks with limited upside for the entire 2022 season. However, the team could make a big splash by bring in a potential franchise QB in 2023.

Joe Marino with The Draft Network gave his 2023 NFL mock draft after the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season. Marino gave the Seahawks the third overall pick, and with defensive players taken with the first two picks, Seattle had its choice of any of next year’s QB prospects. However, Marino had the Seahawks taking Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the third overall pick.

“It’s definitely aggressive to start mocking Anthony Richardson as the first quarterback off the board in this NFL mock draft,” Marino explained. “That said, Richardson’s tools are superior to both Young and Stroud and he has the makeup of the future face of an NFL franchise. There is a ton that needs to play out before something like this is a reality, but the flashes from Richardson are really exciting.”

Marino also had the Seahawks taking Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson with their other first-round pick, which was acquired in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

How Anthony Richardson Became a Top QB Prospect

He may have struggled in his second game of the 2022 college football season, but Anthony Richardson has all of the tools to be an exciting prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

A 4-star quarterback in the class of 2020, Richardson was in Florida’s backyard at Eastside High School in Gainesville. He had offers from programs like Georgia, Michigan, and Penn State, but decided to stay at home to play for the Gators.

Although he wasn’t the full time starter as a redshirt freshman in 2021, Richardson started to generate a bit of buzz after rushing for 401 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for six touchdowns and five interceptions. That buzz skyrocketed in this year’s season opener, with Richardson completing over 70 percent of his passes for 168 yards while rushing for 106 yards and three scores on only 11 carries in Florida’s upset win over Utah.

Richardson came back down to earth the following week in the disappointing loss to Kentucky. Not only did he rush for just four yards on six carries, he also completed just 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards with two interceptions.

That being said, the talent has been incredibly evident for Richardson. At 6’4″ and 236 pounds, Richardson has excellent size to go with terrific arm strength and excellent athleticism that allows him to take off down the field. He still has to work on his mechanics throwing from a clean pocket, but his tools are what make him such an interesting NFL draft prospect.

Who Else Could the Seahawks Target in 2023?

Geno Smith and Drew Lock may be fighting for QB1 all year in 2022, but unless one of them completely takes the league by storm, it’s unlikely that either player will hold onto the job heading into next season.

Given the team’s youth, particularly on offense, it makes sense for the team to draft a QB rather than sign an aging veteran next offseason. Things would have to go very wrong for the Seahawks to get a top pick to draft a blue-chip prospect, but they also have the draft capital from the Russell Wilson trade to help them move up if needed.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be the top QBs for Seahawks fans to keep an eye on. Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but both quarterbacks filled the stat sheet for Alabama and Ohio State last year, combining for over 9,200 passing yards and 90-plus touchdowns with just 13 combined interceptions.

If the Seahawks can’t take one of those top-tier prospects, then guys like Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis will be the next tier of players to watch out for. Levis also has great arm strength and good ball placement on his deep ball, making him an exciting gunslinger.

The good news for Seahawks fans is that there are a ton of QB prospects to watch for 2023, but the big challenge for general manager John Schneider will be to pick the right one to make the franchise a Super Bowl contender once again.