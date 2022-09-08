Seahawks Projected to Land Quarterback with ‘Dynamic Skill Set’

The Seattle Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos without trying to make a move for another veteran quarterback this offseason. Because of that, general manager John Schneider will be working hard to find the next face of the franchise before the 2023 season.

Arguably the best option for the Seahawks to find their long-term option at quarterback will be the 2023 NFL Draft, which is littered with talented QB prospects. In Luke Easterling’s latest NFL mock draft with Draft Wire, he had the Seahawks finding their next quarterback early, taking Florida Gators star Anthony Richardson with the third overall pick.

“If this pick would have surprised you last week, that’s understandable,” Easterling said. “After what Richardson did against No. 7 Utah in Saturday’s upset win, nobody should be shocked to see his dynamic skill set and sky-high potential getting projected in this range.”

With their other first-round pick acquired in the Wilson trade, Easterling had the Seahawks taking Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey to add depth to a crucial position.

Is Anthony Richardson Worthy of Being a First-Round Pick?

He’s only played sparingly at the college football level, but after one game in the 2022 season, Richardson is looking more and more like a first-round quarterback.

Coming out of Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida, Richardson was a 4-star recruit and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2020 class. Several top programs including Georgia, Michigan, and Penn State offered Richardson a scholarship, but he chose to stay in his hometown to play for the Florida Gators.

Richardson played sparingly in his first two seasons, but was the full-time starter for the Gators in their 2022 opener against the seventh-ranked Utah Utes. Despite being underdogs as the unranked opponent, the Gators and Richardson pulled off the dramatic 29-26 victory.

The Gainesville native was electric at quarterback, completing 17 of 24 passes for 168 yards, but where he shined was in the running game. On just 11 carries, Richardson ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns, making Utah’s defense second guess everything as he carved the Utes up.

At 6’4″ and 232 pounds, Richardson has tremendous size and athleticism for the quarterback position. He has tremendous arm strength as well, so if he can continue to refine his game as a passer inside the pocket, NFL scouts and analysts across the country will continue to keep a close eye on him.

Who Will Be Seattle’s Starting QB in 2022?

The 2023 NFL Draft is still a long way away, and before the Seahawks can figure out which quarterback to draft, they’ll need to pay close attention to the QB battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Smith was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 against Wilson and the Broncos, in large part due to his familiarity with the team. The 31-year-old had been Wilson’s backup since 2019, but played well in limited action last season, throwing five touchdowns and just one interception in four games played.

That doesn’t mean Smith will be the starting quarterback all year, however. Lock is still acclimating to his new team, and his chances at winning the QB battle before Week 1 took an unexpected turn when he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after being named the starting QB for the team’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

He may not be the starter now, but if Smith struggles out of the gate, then Seahawks fans will quickly call for Lock to take over as QB1.