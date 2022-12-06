Seahawks Make Decision on Adding Baker Mayfield: Report

The Seattle Seahawks do not appear to be players in the Baker Mayfield sweepstakes despite the team potentially having an opportunity to block the San Francisco 49ers from landing the veteran amid their quarterback woes. According to Bally Sports’ Mike Silver, Mayfield to the Seahawks is “not happening.”

“Assessing the teams regarded as candidates to put in waiver claims for Baker Mayfield (there could be others, in theory)…

Texans: Not happening Bears: Unlikely Jets: Not happening Colts: Not sure Rams: Unlikely Seahawks: Not happening 49ers: Very possible,” Silver tweeted on December 6, 2022.

Mayfield will find out if a team claimed him on December 6 when waivers are revealed after the Panthers released the quarterback just one day earlier. The Seahawks hold the No. 20 waiver claim just ahead of the 49ers at No. 24. San Francisco could be in the market to add Mayfield after losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo for the season.

Another Insider Labels the Seahawks as a Contender for Mayfield

Not everyone believes the Seahawks have ruled out the possibility. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer views Seattle as a contender for Mayfield if the quarterback falls to them in waivers.

“I put the Rams, Cards and Seahawks on because they might want to block him going to the Niners (Eagles, Vikings and Cowboys are behind SF, so they can’t),” Breer detailed on Twitter. “Bucs might want to kick tires on him for 2023. Ravens on there bc Lamar’s hurt.”

The Rams Are One of the Top Contenders to Land Mayfield: Report

It may be another NFC West team that prevents the 49ers from adding Mayfield as the Rams are being linked to the quarterback. Los Angeles placed Matthew Stafford on the Injured Reserve list ahead of the team’s Week 13 showdown against Seattle. While Stafford could technically return after missing a minimum of four games, it makes more sense for the quarterback to sit out the rest of the season given the Rams are out of the postseason hunt.

“I was told the Rams are looking into claiming Baker Mayfield,” Breer tweeted. “They’re fourth in waiver priority—behind only the Texans, Bears and Broncos.”