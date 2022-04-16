Seahawks in ‘Blinking Game’ for Blockbuster Trade: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are engaged in a “blinking game” with the Cleveland Browns over disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. The NFL insider added that the Seahawks are “not chasing [Mayfield] under the current* pretenses.”

“Meanwhile, there are at least three free agents sitting on offers that have been pending for about a week,” Anderson tweeted on April 15. “Also, the blinking game between Seattle and Cleveland continues on Baker Mayfield, with Browns not pressed to rush and the Seahawks not chasing under current* pretenses.”

'I Don't Think Pete Shies Away From Personality-Strong Guys Like Baker,' Says Ex-NFL GM





What are the “current pretenses” that have the Seahawks waiting on the Browns to change their stance? Seattle likely is pushing for the Browns to eat a good portion of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary for 2022.

The Seahawks also could be negotiating with the Browns to give up lesser draft compensation to acquire Mayfield. Heavy.com’s NFL front office insider Randy Mueller sees the Seahawks as a potential fit for Mayfield if the Browns finally concede their current stance.

“I don’t think Pete [Carroll] shies away from personality-strong guys like Baker is,” Mueller noted. “So, maybe there’s a fit there, but you’re talking about an $18 million-plus salary. That I think is probably as much of the negotiation as a draft pick in compensation.”

Mayfield Named the Seahawks as His Most Likely Landing Spot

Baker Mayfield on @ynk_podcast mentioned the Seahawks as a possible destination when asked if he has any idea where he’ll play next year. https://t.co/c6b3yhbD1b pic.twitter.com/1nePiZ6l4B — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 13, 2022

During an April 13 episode of the “You Neva Know” podcast, Mayfield broke his silence about his falling out with the Browns along with his NFL future. The quarterback labeled the Seahawks as his most likely landing spot but did not sound convinced that Seattle would make the move.

“Oh man, this would have been about a week and a half ago I would have said Indianapolis,” Mayfield explained. “Seattle, I mean, [would] probably be the most likely option but even then. …I just, I’m ready for the next chapter, the next opportunity. Because the only one I’m guaranteed with the next spot is one year, because I have one more year of a guaranteed contract.”

Mayfield indicated that he is motivated to prove he can be a quarterback that an NFL team can build around for the long haul. Despite Mayfield’s high salary, the Seahawks would only be committed to the quarterback for one season before he becomes a free agent in 2023.

“So, I have one year wherever I go and it’s my next interview,” Mayfield added. “It’s something to put on my resume for the next job. Whether it be I play that year wherever it’s going to be and they extend me for longer, or if it’s that year and then I get picked up somewhere else. I know I have this one year to do as much as I possibly can. It’s not extra pressure, it’s just like I’ve been here before.”

Anderson’s report indicates the Seahawks have some level of interest in acquiring Mayfield to at least get a year to see the quarterback in their system. Yet, if the Seahawks were all in on Mayfield as their next QB1, Seattle would have likely already been aggressive in trading for the quarterback.