DK Metcalf Breaks Silence on Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors

With the Cleveland Browns seeking a trade partner for Baker Mayfield, the Seattle Seahawks have been continuously linked to a potential deal given the team’s uncertainty at quarterback. During an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, DK Metcalf was asked to respond to Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson’s blunt reaction to the rumors connecting the Panthers to Mayfield. Metcalf indicated it is best to have an open mind about any potential teammate (such as Mayfield) rather than dismissing the player as Anderson did with the Browns quarterback on social media.

“I would handle it in I’ve never met the person, or if I have and we have a bad outgoing or a bad interaction,” Metcalf explained during the May 2, 2022 interview. “It’s like I said, a second chance is everything. So if I’ve never met the person and everybody’s talking bad about ’em or the media is talking bad about him, I can’t go off that because I’ve never met him and his reaction with me may be totally different than his interaction with everybody else. So, I only judge a man just by how he treats me, so that’s all I go by.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Metcalf: ‘I Got My Chips on Geno & Drew Lock’

Play

DK Metcalf and Shannon Sharpe Discuss their Twitter Beef | Ep. 51 | CLUB SHAY SHAY Shannon welcomes Seahawks WR, DK Metcalf to the Club to discuss their Twitter beef and the upcoming NFL season. #ClubShayShay​ #NFL #DKMetcalf SUBSCRIBE to get the latest Club Shay Shay content: foxs.pt/SubscribeCLUBSHAYSHAY Listen to the Club Shay Shay podcast on Apple Podcasts: foxs.pt/css_yt_vod Listen to the Club Shay Shay podcast on Spotify: foxs.pt/css_yt_vodspot The all-new… 2022-05-02T16:00:02Z

Despite Metcalf keeping an open mind to whoever the Seahawks may add, the star receiver once again voiced his support for Drew Lock. Metcalf also expressed confidence in Geno Smith adding that the veteran getting more reps with the Seahawks receivers in training camp could help his play on the field.

“I’m not gonna say I’ma stress over [it], but I got my chips on Geno [Smith] and Drew Lock right now,” Metcalf said. “I think Drew Lock was in a situation to where he was forced to do a lot at a young age and the the environment really didn’t suit him the best. And I think him being in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] in a positive environment is going to help him get his confidence back.

“In Geno, last year with a shortened playbook and not being out there with us with training camp, getting those first-team reps and him stepping in, I think he did a pretty good job. And so, I’m just excited for what the future holds.”

Carroll Shot Down the QB Trade Rumors

Play

DK Metcalf on the Seahawks: "We're going to get something done. I think I'm going to be in Seattle" DK Metcalf tells Shannon’s he’s not worried about his contract negotiations and believes he will stay in Seattle. "We're going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.” #ClubShayShay​ #NFL #DKMetcalf SUBSCRIBE to get the latest Club Shay Shay content: foxs.pt/SubscribeCLUBSHAYSHAY Listen to the Club… 2022-05-02T20:37:21Z

After the draft, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shot down the quarterback trade rumors during a May 5 interview with Seattle 950 KJR. Carroll also outlined the team’s quarterback outlook in a draft interview with NFL Network’s Rich Eisen. All signs point to Mayfield’s only chance of landing with the Seahawks being if the disgruntled quarterback is released.

“Rich, you know we’re always competing, that’s all we know how to do around here,” Carroll noted during the April 30, 2022 interview. “So, we’re always checking out everything that’s possible. Right now, we’re really excited about seeing these guys for the first time, and we’ll see what happens in the time to come. But we’re always competing, we’re always looking.”

“…Nothing’s going to have to change that quick [during the draft], no. We’re really happy with the guys we’ve got, to see them battle and we’ll see what happens. You never know what’s going on down the road. We’re always looking.”